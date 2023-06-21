Four Big Trends at Australian Fashion Week, Resort 2024

Australian Fashion Week for Resort 2024 took place in Sydney with 40 brands participating. According to an Australian Fashion Council report from 2021, commissioned in collaboration with fashion week sponsor Afterpay, the fashion and textile industry contributes more than 27.2 billion dollars to Australia’s economy, generating 7.2 billion in exports each year. It employs more than 489,000 people, 77 percent of whom are women.

Girls in their summer dresses

Acler resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Designers showed traditionally feminine printed summer dresses Acler (designers Kathryn Forth and Julia Ritorto)

A sleeveless square-neck ankle length dress in a pastel floral print, with cut-outs at the waist.

Joslin (designer Elinor McInnes)

Joslin resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A sleeveless pink eyelet button-front deep vee dress with a laurel leaf stencil print.

Ngali

Ngali resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A square neck sleeveless dress in a blue, green and grey camouflage print.

Ikuntji Artists

Ikuntji resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A sleeveless square-neck dress with a full skirt in a burgundy, pink, white and yellow floral print

Fit to print

Designers showed bold prints such as checks and stripes for a variety of styles including dresses and separates.

Blanca

Blanca resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

An oversized shirt and matching shorts in a blue and white wavy stripe

Karla Špetic

Karla Špetic resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A tailored long line jacket with cut-outs at the shoulders in a bold brown, white and yellow plaid, and a matching bra top and shorts.

Ingrid Verner

Verner resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A sleeveless cotton sweater knit column dress in bold rainbow stripes over matching pants.

Tafe NSW fashion school

Tafe resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A full-length dress in a light brown plaid embellished with embroidered florals in purple, green and blue.

White Heat

Acler

Bright white cotton and technical materials were used for clean shapes including dresses, skirts, pants and shirts.

A spaghetti strap blouse with gathering at the top and waist and straight legged pants with jean pockets (main photo)

Acler resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A bright white empire-waist mid-length dress with gathering at the bust and on the sleeves

Blanca

Blanca resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A tailored look with a one button blazer, pleat-front shorts and a wrap front cropped blouse

Albus Lumen (designer Marina Afonina)

Lumen resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A full-length skirt and drop shoulder button-through shirt shirt with beige and black embroidery.

Alix Higgens

Alix Higgens resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A long-sleeved crop top in bright white with a matching mini skirt.

His dark materials

Cue

Cue resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Directional styles with a punk edge, mostly rendered in black, were shown during Australian fashion week.

A micro mini skirt and bandeau top with a one-button blazer

Henne (designers Nadia Bartel, Michelle Ring and Laura Broque)

Henne resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A bodysuit with cut-outs over a dark denim bodysuit and opera length leather gloves

Speed

Speed resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A black halter-neck ribbon tie knee-length dress with a white underslip

Injury (designer Eugene Leung)

Injury resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A spaghetti strapped full-length tie-front body-con dress with a black and red surrealist print