Four Big Trends at Australian Fashion Week, Resort 2024
Australian Fashion Week for Resort 2024 took place in Sydney with 40 brands participating. According to an Australian Fashion Council report from 2021, commissioned in collaboration with fashion week sponsor Afterpay, the fashion and textile industry contributes more than 27.2 billion dollars to Australia’s economy, generating 7.2 billion in exports each year. It employs more than 489,000 people, 77 percent of whom are women.
Girls in their summer dressesDesigners showed traditionally feminine printed summer dresses Acler (designers Kathryn Forth and Julia Ritorto)
A sleeveless square-neck ankle length dress in a pastel floral print, with cut-outs at the waist.
Joslin (designer Elinor McInnes)
A sleeveless pink eyelet button-front deep vee dress with a laurel leaf stencil print.
Ngali
A square neck sleeveless dress in a blue, green and grey camouflage print.
Ikuntji Artists
A sleeveless square-neck dress with a full skirt in a burgundy, pink, white and yellow floral print
Fit to print
Designers showed bold prints such as checks and stripes for a variety of styles including dresses and separates.
Blanca
An oversized shirt and matching shorts in a blue and white wavy stripe
Karla Špetic
A tailored long line jacket with cut-outs at the shoulders in a bold brown, white and yellow plaid, and a matching bra top and shorts.
Ingrid Verner
A sleeveless cotton sweater knit column dress in bold rainbow stripes over matching pants.
Tafe NSW fashion school
A full-length dress in a light brown plaid embellished with embroidered florals in purple, green and blue.
White HeatBright white cotton and technical materials were used for clean shapes including dresses, skirts, pants and shirts.
Acler
A spaghetti strap blouse with gathering at the top and waist and straight legged pants with jean pockets (main photo)
A bright white empire-waist mid-length dress with gathering at the bust and on the sleeves
Blanca
A tailored look with a one button blazer, pleat-front shorts and a wrap front cropped blouse
Albus Lumen (designer Marina Afonina)
A full-length skirt and drop shoulder button-through shirt shirt with beige and black embroidery.
Alix Higgens
A long-sleeved crop top in bright white with a matching mini skirt.
His dark materialsDirectional styles with a punk edge, mostly rendered in black, were shown during Australian fashion week.
Cue
A micro mini skirt and bandeau top with a one-button blazer
Henne (designers Nadia Bartel, Michelle Ring and Laura Broque)
A bodysuit with cut-outs over a dark denim bodysuit and opera length leather gloves
Speed
A black halter-neck ribbon tie knee-length dress with a white underslip
Injury (designer Eugene Leung)
A spaghetti strapped full-length tie-front body-con dress with a black and red surrealist print