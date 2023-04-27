Frame launches collaboration with stylist Julia Sarr-Jamois

Frame, an American lifestyle brand, has partnered with Julia Sarr-Jamois, the Fashion Director, Stylist and Consultant at British Vogue. As fashion houses seek new ways to launch activations and generate interest in their collections, collaborations with artists, homeware businesses, and brand hacks have become increasingly common.

Together, Ms Sarr-Jamois and Frame have created a 19-piece collection for the summer season, featuring vivid colours, natural textures, and lively prints. According to a statement from the company, the collection reflects Ms Sarr-Jamois' unique perspective on summer dressing, with techniques such as hand-crocheting, tie-dye, and kaleidoscopic colours.

One of the collection's standout pieces is a pair of Swarovski beaded jeans, which took 120 hours to apply over 50,000 crystals. The price tag for this exclusive item is a hefty 11,995 pounds at retail.

Frame stated that this collaboration is the latest addition to the brand's efforts to partner with friends of the label and some of the industry's top talents. The collection will be available for purchase on Thursday, April 27th, on Frame's website and at retailers such as Net-a-Porter and Selfridges.