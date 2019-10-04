France to introduce anti-waste law to promote circular economy

France says no to waste. The French Senate has approved the “Loi Anti Gaspillage”, or the anti-waste law, to favour a circular economy.

The law, which was first presented during Paris fashionweek on 24 September, focuses on four fundamental points that range from stopping waste to conserving resources, mobilising industrialists to develop new production methods, informing citizens so as to make them consume better until the waste is collected. The law further prohibits the destruction of unsold products, which must be reused or recycled.

The law will then be examined by the Assemblée nationale and approved by the end of the year.

Fashion and textile waste would be governed by the same rules, which would ban the waste of textile products. Currently France destroys 10,000 - 20,000 tons of textile products. The elimination ban would apply to producers, distributors and online platforms, including the luxury sector.

