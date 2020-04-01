Franchise Expo Paris 2020 postponed

New dates from 4 to 7 October 2020 Pavilions 2 & 3 – Paris Porte De Versailles

Due to the circumstances related to the COVID-19 epidemic and in the context of the French government’s decision of 29 February 2020 related to public gatherings in France, in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, we have previously announced the postponement of the event from 24 to 27 May 2020.

In the current quarantine situation, we are truly aware of the difficulty to hold the event in the same conditions as planned in May.

Reed Expositions France, in agreement with the French franchise association, announces that the 2020 edition of Franchise Expo Paris will take place October 4-7, 2020– Pavilions 2 & 3 – Porte de Versailles in Paris – France. Franchise Expo Paris 2020 will take place in the same pavilions as previously planned, meaning that there will be no change in the booth locations.

“The situation surrounding the COVID-19 epidemic is changing daily and the government measures are becoming increasingly restrictive. Holding an event such as Franchise Expo Paris, at the end of May, and in the same conditions as previously planned, for our clients, partners and employees, is no more possible”, said Michel Filzi, President of Reed Expositions France.

“We appreciate the support and feedback we received from many Franchise Expo Paris customers and partners. We are grateful for their patience and understanding regarding the situation”, Sylvie Gaudy, Director of Franchise Expo Paris.

In the meantime, the teams from Franchise Expo Paris and L’Observatoire de la Franchise are working together to offer online meetings. Registered franchisors will be able to meet future franchise entrepreneurs who are already on L’Observatoire de la Franchise or who have already purchased their badge for Franchise Expo Paris.

The show team will inform their clients and partners as soon as possible in order to get ready for the 39th edition of Franchise Expo Paris.