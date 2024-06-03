Frasers Group welcomes back WIT Fitness founders ahead of relaunch

WIT Fitness, the specialist training brand acquired by Frasers Group in January 2024, has announced the return of its original founders, Sam Kitching and Daniel Williams. The duo will lead WIT in partnership with Frasers Group, aiming to revitalize the brand and reconnect with the fitness community ahead of its significant summer relaunch, marking its 10-year anniversary.

Daniel Williams, Co-Founder of WIT, emphasized the brand’s mission: “We have always stood for those who see training as a central pillar of their lifestyle. With the rising popularity of diverse training modalities, we have a real opportunity to fulfill our original mission—to help change people's lives through training—this time in collaboration with the formidable Frasers Group."

WIT is set to celebrate a decade of fitness innovation this August. Over the past ten years, the brand has positioned itself as a leading collaborative force in the training industry, partnering with iconic names such as Nike, Reebok, Under Armour, Puma, Adidas, and Represent, alongside emerging innovators.

As part of its relaunch, WIT plans to return to its core values, creating immersive consumer experiences with physical activations throughout London. In the latter half of 2024, WIT will unveil a series of limited-edition collaborative capsule collections, followed by the launch of its own-brand unisex products in Q1 2025.

Sam Kitching, Co-Founder of WIT, noted the evolution of the UK's training communities: “The landscape has transformed immensely since we first launched. From CrossFit and Hyrox to Pilates, the number of individuals viewing training as their sport has surged. We continue to have an unparalleled understanding of this consumer base.”

The relaunch of WIT will benefit from Frasers Group's extensive retail expertise and deep knowledge of the sport and fitness sector. CEO Michael Murray expressed enthusiasm about the founders' return: “I’m looking forward to having Sam and Dan on board, leading the WIT brand with the support and guidance of Frasers Group.”

The founders, Sam and Dan, have acquired a majority stake in the business through Friday&, a brand house where Sam serves as Managing Partner. Nic Carter, Partner at Friday& and former European Finance Director at NOBULL, will join Sam and Dan on the Board of Directors, further strengthening the leadership team.