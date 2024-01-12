Frédéric Maus (WSN): "Who's Next, the Must-Attend Event for the Fashion Ecosystem, Returns from January 20-22 with New Products, Trends, and Business Solutions Dedicated to Independents"

Who's Next is propelling us into orbit towards new spaces to connect with these Creative Monsters: what we're presenting is an immediate departure from the earthly plane with 'Freaks from Designers'. From January 20th to 22nd, 2024, the world's largest concept store will celebrate the beauty of fashion, showcasing the diversity and unity it has inspired over 30 years. This multifaceted event, uniting the entire international fashion ecosystem, offers a unique experience at the heart of WSN's electric, even extraterrestrial, atmosphere at Porte de Versailles, Paris.

Fashion in All Its Dimensions

For three decades, Who's Next has been at the heartbeat of the international fashion ecosystem. At the end of January, Paris will transform into the epicenter, uniting voices, expertise, and creations from over 1,800 brands, suppliers, and partners of Who's Next, IMPACT, Neonyt Paris, Bijorhca, and Traffic - with Le Salon International de la Lingerie celebrating its 60th anniversary. This new edition, hosted in Halls 4, 5, and 6, reinvents itself to support brands in a digital era, offering innovative tools and spaces for an immersive and exuberant experience!

"In a complicated and uncertain context, our events are in high demand as we're returning to the fundamentals of wholesale. Who's Next is the essential global event for business networking. It’s also a collaboration to face the current challenges in the fashion and lifestyle sectors, to gather information, and collectively ponder solutions for the entire ecosystem," explains Frédéric Maus, Managing Director of WSN.

Freaks Academy: A Creative Encounter

Under the theme 'Freaks from Designers', Who's Next showcases the winter 24/25 trends. Collaborating with fashion schools LISAA and ESMOD, it invites students to unleash their full creative potential. The 'Freaks Academy' initiative has birthed 30 silhouettes inspired by the show, exhibited across various locations, blending innovation and learning. "We managed to create a cohesive experience in Hall 1 in previous editions," says Sylvie Pourrat, WSN's Offer Director. "In Halls 4, 5, and 6, we focused on different show areas to maximize an inspiring and surprising customer journey. As a result, we offer extremely rich and varied content, all interwoven coherently and progressively." "The energy is more spread out across several halls, so there will be more trend decoding, conferences, and idea exchange spaces. Our goal is for visitors to leave with ample information, solutions to their queries, and abundant inspiration," explains Frédéric Maus.

At the Heart of Trends

This edition heralds a new era for denim, featuring iconic brands and a significant influx of new ones (30 per cent), demonstrating the sector's vitality. The mix includes ready-to-wear (45%) and accessories (55%). "Each edition sees a renewal rate of 25% to 35%. Buyers will encounter familiar brands and discover new ones, expanding their horizons," says the Managing Director.

"At Who's Next, the diversity caters to all current trends," comments Claire Dupuy, the group's Communications Director. "Everything you desire is here, amidst historic brands, returning labels needing wholesale support, and some excellent new brands."

Of the Who's Next exhibitors, 44% are French and 56% international, with Italy, Spain, India, Turkey, and Greece leading the list. In ready-to-wear, the show features young designer brands like Hemsley, Death is Easy, and Tesei. Denim brands like Oraije, 1083, Kuyichi, Kings of Indigo, and Japan Rags are also returning.

Barbour, Crush, Sissel Edelbo, and Lauren Vidal will be in the Fame area, while La Fée Maraboutée, Derhy, and Lola Casademunt will be in Private. Newcomers include Kiki Van Bergen and Le Petit Pulle in the semi-luxury segment, representing responsible brands using natural materials or producing in France or Europe. "We're reinvigorating the Quiet Luxury sector. Brands like Montagu and Weil need to be highlighted. More than a trend, Quiet Luxury is about restructuring the market into a new benchmark. We're creating an offer that aligns with market values," reveals Sylvie Pourrat. Men's fashion will be more prominent than usual, featuring Akahai, New Orchard, Fullife, Lee Cooper, and Madrid-based El Ganso. Innovative start-ups from the Ulule crowdfunding platform will also be present. Finally, Traffic will offer solutions to the ecosystem through its products and services, present throughout the event.

The Ecological Transition at the Forefront at IMPACT and Neonyt Paris

IMPACT will host around fifty brands committed to responsible production. A catalyst, this show will permeate the rest of Who's Next. Many IMPACT-profile brands choose to integrate into their style universe at Who's Next, easily identifiable with IMPACT tags on their stands.

This year's highlight is a forum entirely decorated with eco-friendly materials, featuring 150 sustainable and desirable creations from Who's Next. Expert speakers include Fairly Made's Masterclass on "Traceability: laying the foundations for a sustainable CSR strategy," and workshops dedicated to ecological transition featuring French brands like Tanguy Mélinand, winner of the Texpertise prize at the Dinan Fashion Festival, and international ones.

The Fashion Green Hub association will be present with its designer collective, materials forum, embroidery and dyeing workshops, and enlightening podcast recordings throughout the show.

Bijorhca: A Journey into the Precious

"Bijorhca is integrating fashion with Who's Next. We want Bijorhca to benefit from the momentum and multidisciplinarity of Who's Next's buyers," says Sylvie Pourrat. Brands like Satellite, Laval, Philippe Ferrandis, and Guiot de Bourg are among the 150 international brands and suppliers, 22% of whom are market newbies, categorized by finished product and raw material type. "In January, we're dedicating an area to precious metals professions, with a selection of French schools, demonstration workshops by Stéphane Renard, a three-day conference program, a bookstore operated by the Association Française de Gemmologie, as well as an exhibition of new minerals by Maison Astier and a small ads wall by Savoir pour Faire," she explains. Bijorhca benefits from a fashion clientele in addition to traditional buyers, confirming it has acquired 25% of its new customers from the fashion world.

The SHOwP: The E-commerce Platform for All Categories

The SHOwP platform, launched last September, continues to facilitate brand-buyer interaction, offering access to over 5,000 retailers and concept stores, and more than 30,000 products in fashion, lingerie, sports, optics, and groceries between two Who's Next editions. The marketplace will feature delicatessen product tastings and entertainment in Hall 4. Also in Hall 4, La Villa Beauté will host a collagen bar with Holidermie brand, as well as divinatory card draws. There will be numerous experiences and events, with a program to gather and party in Hall 6. An opening night on Saturday will feature the Twerkistan collective, and La Sunday evening event.

The Salon International de la Lingerie Celebrates its 60th Anniversary

Coinciding with Who's Next, the Salon International de la Lingerie and Interfilière Paris will welcome nearly 420 brands and exhibitors to Hall 3. This anniversary event offers a selection of creative brands on Exposed, fashion shows, and a new Savoir-Faire area for a glamorous and festive experience."