French bag label Karine Augis enters JOOR wholesale marketplace

The French premium handbag brand Karine Augis is available on the wholesale marketplace JOOR from September 2022 onwards. By working with JOOR, the brand enters the B2B-market on a global scale and takes another step in distributing their iconic styles internationally.

The brand, which has been founded by Karine Augis herself in 2019, has established a distinctive design language that combines style and practicality. So far, the brands portfolio consists of over a dozen small and larger styles in neutral and bright colours, some of which are now made available on a B2B-level through JOOR.

Earlier this year, in July, Karine Augis was added to the assortment of the renowned concept store PublicisDrugstore on the Champ-Élysées in Paris.

Image: Karine Augis

Read more about Karine Augis: Karine Augis makes concept store debut at Publicis Drugstore in Paris