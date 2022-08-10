French cosmetics firm Laboratoires Vivacy is back on the market

Last November bids opened for Laboratoires Vivacy, a French cosmetics giant specialised in the development, production and distribution of injectables. Its products, such as its popular hyaluronic-acid dermal fillers, dubbed the magic molecule, are used by physicians in over 80 countries. A sale was not immediately made.

TA Associates, a private equity firm founded in the United States in 1968, is reviving plans for a sale, and is working with BNP Paribas and Rothschild on a potential divestment reported Bloomberg.

TA Associates bought a majority stake in the company in 2019, after a Hong Kong listed company took a minority share in 2016.

Vivacy is a pioneer in the fields of aesthetic medicine and also offers non-invasive premium anti-aging skincare products developed by France’s leading dermatologists.

A potential sale could value the company at 1 billion euros said Bloomberg.