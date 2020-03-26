French fashion academy to offer free online course

French schools may be closed until further notice, but the prestigious Institut Français de la Mode announced it will offer a free online course, starting March 30th.

The famous fashion academy will launch the 4-week course ‘Understanding Fashion: from Business to Culture’. The lessons will be free and open to any participant to follow lecturer Benjamin Simmenauer who will be speaking with key personalities in the sector.

Initially introduced last September, the course sees the participation of many industry luminaries, including president of fashion at Chanel, Bruno Pavlovsky, the CEO of the LVMH group Sidney Toledano, Francesca Bellettini, CEO of Saint Laurent and designers Paul Smith, Christelle Kocher and Simon Porte Jacquemus.

Among the topics covered are the decoding of silhouettes, the relationship between fashion and print, as well as the representation of gender and subcultures.

Image courtesy IFM Paris