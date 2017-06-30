French fashion federation gets re-branded

The French fashion federation have rebranded themselves as La Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. It is a simpler version of its previous name, La Fédération Française de la Couture, du Prêt-à-Porter des Couturiers et des Créateurs de Mode.

The French fashion federation presides over three associations, couture, womenswear and menswear. In official terms these are the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, under president Ralph Toledano; the Chambre Syndicale du Prêt-à-Porter des Couturiers et des Créateurs de Mode, headed by Pavlovsky; and the Chambre Syndicale de la Mode Masculine, led by Sidney Toledano.

Pascal Morand, the federations executive president stated: “It was too long, and needed adapting for the 21st century. We wanted something that was clear, simple and contemporary and that reflects what we are.” The new name will not have an acronym, and will not be translated, he said. “We wanted to focus on having haute couture and fashion in the name, but that doesn’t mean it involves just any type of fashion, we will continue to focus on true creation.”

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode brings together fashion brands that foster creation and international development. It seeks to promote French fashion culture, where Haute Couture and creation have a major impact by combining traditional know how and contemporary technology at all times. It contributes to bolstering Paris in its role as worldwide fashion capital, notes the FDHC website.

The Federation’s governing board is made up of 18 members, legal members (Presidents, Vice-Presidents of the central bodies) and members appointed by the Federation’s General Assembly.

Photo credit Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode website