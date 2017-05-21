French fashion magazines much label retouched images

In what could set a precedent in the world of fashion publishing, a new law in France will see fashion publications report retouched images.

Photoshop and other editing software are inherent to producing beautiful fashion pages, but they also enhance photographs with unrealistic body images. The law will see any altered images feature a 'mark' to show they have been retouched.

“Exposing young people to normative and unrealistic images of bodies leads to a sense of self-depreciation and poor self-esteem,” commented French minister of social affairs and health Marisol Touraine on the matter.

The law dates back to 2015 but has not been enforced until now. It is part of a movement to protect models, who must also provide medical proof to be healthy to work.

The new legislation, which comes into effect on 1st October 2017, means all images retouched, altered, Photoshopped must indicate that this is indeed the case. Failure to properly mark retouched images will come with a fine of up to 37,500 euros.

Photo credit: Vogue France cover, source: Vogue.fr