French federation announces dates for Parisian fashion weeks 2024

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode has announced the dates of the Parisian fashion weeks and couture weeks of 2024.

The fashion shows and sales campaigns for the men's fashion collections, autumn/winter 2024-2025, will take place from January 16 to January 21, 2024.

The summer 2024 Haute Couture presentations will be held from 22 to 25 January 2024

The shows and sales campaigns for the women's fashion collections, autumn/winter 2024-2025, will take place from February 26 to March 5, 2024.

The shows and sales campaigns for the men's fashion collections, spring/summer 2025, are scheduled from June 18 to June 23, 2024.

Haute Couture presentations for winter 2024/2025 will take place from 24 to 27 June 2024.

Finally, the shows and sales campaigns for the women's fashion collections, spring/summer 2025, are to be held between September 23 and October 1, 2024.