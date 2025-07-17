French lingerie is stepping into the spotlight, this time across the Channel

This week, eight of France’s most storied lingerie houses presented their Spring Summer 2026 collections in London for the first time. The event, curated by Promincor – Lingerie Française, traditionally showcased in New York. Staged at Ladbroke Hall in conjunction with the Wonderland trade show, the showcase was more than a runway presentation, it proves France’s continued dominance in intimate apparel, reframed for a British audience with growing commercial and cultural significance.

The brands Aubade, Chantelle, Chantelle X, Empreinte, Lise Charmel, Louisa Bracq, Maison Lejaby and Simone Pérèle represent the backbone of French lingerie. Collectively, they embody a tradition of craftsmanship rooted in Parisian corsetry, a discipline that secured France’s place as the global epicentre of lingerie after the patenting of the modern bra in 1889. The industry itself, globally valued at over 95 billion dollars according to Statista, is projected to grow steadily with shifting consumer preferences toward comfort, sustainability and brand authenticity.

For the French contingent, London’s appeal is clear. Beyond the M&S bra, British shoppers are increasingly sophisticated in their lingerie choices in addition to being sustainability-conscious. “The British market is now emerging as a true driver of growth for our businesses,” said Alain de Rodellec, President of Promincor. “It provides Lingerie Française with a unique platform for expression. British distinction meets French elegance.”

If Paris is tradition and Milan is glamour, then London is where rule-breaking and refinement converge. The move also boosts Lingerie Française’s visibility in a market that is both commercially mature and culturally influential. This is less about trend-chasing and more about long-term positioning.

French lingerie, long associated with savoir-faire and subtle seduction, is once again reasserting itself not just as intimate apparel but as cultural artefact. The decision to stage a collective presentation in London rather than individual brand showcases further reinforces the sense of industry unity at a time when independent and heritage labels alike face rising competition from direct-to-consumer disruptors and shifting consumer behaviours.

The Spring Summer 2026 collections that were showcased promise modernity, technical innovation alongside traditional stitchwork, inclusivity across sizing and design, and pieces made not just to be worn but to be lived in. In a global market where fashion increasingly favours purpose over pretense, the French lingerie sector appears keen to prove it can offer both.