French luxury footwear brand unveils the world’s first of its kind, customizable luxury sneaker

One sneaker, 100 looks

DANIEL ESSA, the French luxury footwear brand, has announced the global launch of its SS22 collection of customizable luxury sneakers, “Nous”.

The new collection, “Nous”, comes as an innovative response to the global state of the fashion industry. Following a challenging and unprecedented year, Founder and Creative Director, Daniel Essa, created the first of its kind luxury sneaker in the world that offers longevity and versatility for shoppers and a risk-free choice for retailers. Drawing from his inspiration of the of the 20 th century leading German artist, Imi Knoebel, Essa designed a trend-proof sneaker that is that offers endless possibilities with its innovative design featuring handcrafted leather straps.

The first of their kind “Nous” sneakers are available in two colors Alabaster and Onyx. However, each pair features 8 hand painted leather straps that can be easily changed with the additional strap packs available in a variety of basic and fun colors. In addition, the brand is launching an exclusive line of straps made of Swarovski Crystals. The “Nous” sneakers feature unprecedented luxury details. From the form, that is 40% lighter than any luxury sneaker on the market to the hidden back stitching techniques used to connect both side panels in a minimal and seamless way.

Commenting on the launch, Daniel Essa, said: “Our new “Nous” concept is all about us and our daily footwear needs. This sneaker is trend-proof, making it your safe ticket for every season, year on year. We are giving the customer a canva to paint in their own way and show their unique style. This collection reflects the brand’s vision to connect with customers on a personal level. We are offering more than just a sneaker. We’re offering an experience that allows customers to instantly personalize their sneakers and transform the shoes for any occasion.”

“For the very first time, we have created a truly timeless sneaker. A design that is minimal, comfortable, and light. A design that allows customers to express their individuality and their style with its customisable genuine leather straps.” He added.

The campaign, that was shot in Madrid by Photographer Edwin Cano, highlights diversity the brand continues to influence and the possibilities that the new collection offers. The launch of the collection kicked off in the Middle East in partnership with Level Shoes, the luxury footwear concept store developed by Chalhoub Group.

About DANIEL ESSA

DANIEL ESSA is a French luxury footwear brand founded by Syrian designer and Creative Director, Daniel Essa, in Paris in 2017. Handmade in the world’s most prestigious ateliers in Italy, the brand challenges traditional shoemaking craftsmanship with a minimalistic yet complex approach to create effortless French style embedded with fine Italian craftsmanship. The DANIEL ESSA brand aims to create a purpose driven ethical business model, combining profitable growth with positive contribution to the planet, society and community.

