From carpets to clothing: Outerknown's partnership with Aquafil

With a steadfast commitment to producing high-quality and long-lasting garments, Outerknown has always emphasized keeping its products out of landfills and in circulation perpetually. In 2021, the brand took a commendable leap in this direction by launching Outerworn – a platform allowing customers to buy and sell pre-loved pieces, underscoring their commitment to a circular fashion future.

A partnership for change: Outerknown and Aquafil

Central to Outerknown's sustainable initiatives is its collaboration with Aquafil, a global leader in synthetic fibers. Known for its revolutionary recycling programs, Aquafil specializes in repurposing large-scale waste into raw fibers for renewed products. An example that might be familiar to many is their conversion of abandoned fishing nets into usable material.

Credits: Outerknown x Aquafil

From carpets to clothing

While fishing nets garnered much attention, an often overlooked, but equally impactful project is the conversion of discarded carpeting into clothing. Every year, an astounding 3.5 billion pounds of carpeting are discarded in the United States. Only a fraction of this, less than 5%, is recycled, with the majority ending up in landfills or incinerated.

In response to this environmental concern, Aquafil, with support from Outerknown, launched the first carpet recycling facility, ACR #1, in Phoenix, AZ. This facility alone can process up to 36 million pounds of carpeting annually. And the initiative doesn't stop here; another facility is on the horizon in Woodland, CA. This transformative recycling process is a collaborative effort, with carpeting sourced from family-run collection facility, Planet Recycling. Rachel Palopoli, Co-owner of Planet Recycling, captures the essence of this initiative: "It’s a collaborative effort made by all to do the right thing, to keep this material out of the landfill, and instead create something beautiful and sexy."

Outerknown's sustainable collections

Harnessing Aquafil's regenerated ECONYL® nylon yarn, Outerknown has crafted several iconic pieces, from the Evolution Shirt Jacket to the Pocket Evolution Trunks. Furthermore, in partnership with Breitling, they introduced a robust NATO watch strap made with the same sustainable yarn. Outerknown’s approach is clear: prioritize regenerated nylon over its virgin counterpart. This choice not only diverts waste from oceans and landfills but also reduces dependence on fossil fuels and cuts carbon emissions by half compared to conventional nylon production.

Outerknown's journey with Aquafil exemplifies how sustainable collaboration can pave the way for industry transformation. Their 'carpet to clothing' project is not just about recycling but reimagining waste, highlighting the vast potential lying right beneath our feet.