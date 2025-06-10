From high-end pet fashion to innovative community app: MEOMARI launches MEO MATE

Building on the creative foundation and vision behind the ultra-luxury dog accessory brand MEOMARI, co-founder Madelief Beije is taking the next step in strengthening the bond between humans and dogs. This summer, she launches MEO MATE: an innovative digital platform that brings dog lovers together in a community built on care, connection, and style. MEO MATE is free and accessible to everyone.

Building on the foundation laid by MEOMARI, MEO MATE blends functionality with aesthetics. The platform includes a dedicated marketplace where users can exchange, donate, or sell second-hand dog apparel. A natural digital extension of MEOMARI’s philosophy of quality, sustainability, and timeless design.

A community with vision

MEO MATE offers a new way of living alongside dogs, with the goal of building an inclusive and caring community. From wellness tracking to finding playmates, booking a sitter, or planning dog friendly outings. The app supports the everyday life of dog owners and opens the door to new forms of shared care and social connection.

Credits: MEOMARI

What MEO MATE offers:

A clear, easy-to-use marketplace for dog related products and services, including apparel. Users can exchange, donate, or resell items. Contributing to circularity within the niche of pet fashion.

A sitter matching service that also connects socially isolated individuals with dogs. Providing companionship and a small source of income.

A feature to find local playmates for your dog.

Tools for planning trips and outings, including curated suggestions for dog friendly locations.

A wellness dashboard to track your dog’s health, from vaccinations and nutrition to movement and care.

“With MEO MATE, we’re building on the world MEOMARI has established. Where MEOMARI represents elegance and expression through accessories, MEO MATE is about the connection around it. It’s technology with heart. Stylish, caring, and inclusive,” says founder Madelief Beije.

Always evolving

The platform will continue to expand. MEO MATE is starting in the Netherlands with a local focus group and will roll out new features, services, and collaborations in the months to come.