From Louis Vuitton to Adidas and Silbon: fashion celebrates Spain's second World Cup win

Madrid – Spain’s dramatic FIFA World Cup victory over Argentina has triggered celebrations far beyond the football pitch, with leading fashion and luxury brands joining fans in marking the nation's historic second world title.

Moments after Spain captain Rodri Hernández lifted the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy, presented by FIFA President Gianni Infantino alongside US President Donald J. Trump, celebrations erupted across Spain. As supporters filled the streets, fashion brands that played a role in the tournament—or maintain close ties with Spanish football—quickly took to social media to congratulate the newly crowned champions.

Among the first to respond were Adidas and Louis Vuitton, the tournament's official ball supplier and official trophy trunk maker, respectively. Both brands celebrated Spain's victory over an Argentina side led by Lionel Messi and coached by Lionel Scaloni, who earned praise for his gracious post-match remarks, reminding supporters that "we are great in victory and we must be great in defeat."

Carlos Alcaraz and Hoyeon, Louis Vuitton ambassadors, presenting the World Cup in its Louis Vuitton trunk before the final between Argentina and Spain. Credits: Louis Vuitton.

Adidas celebrates with a championship capsule collection

For Adidas, the final guaranteed success regardless of the result, as the sportswear giant sponsors both Spain and Argentina. In the lead-up to the match, the brand built anticipation with campaign content featuring Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, stars including Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí, and Spanish singer Aitana.

Following Ferran Torres' decisive extra-time winner in the 106th minute, Adidas celebrated with a simple but powerful "World Champions" message accompanied by the slogan, "The stars shine together."

The company also unveiled a commemorative "Spain FIFA World Cup 2026" capsule collection, headlined by an updated Spain jersey featuring the national crest with two stars—symbolising the country's two World Cup titles. Several Spanish players were already seen wearing the commemorative shirt during the post-match celebrations at MetLife Stadium.

Commemorative Adidas T-shirt. Credits: Adidas.

Louis Vuitton continues its World Cup legacy

Louis Vuitton once again played a prominent role in football's biggest event by presenting the FIFA World Cup trophy inside its signature handcrafted trophy trunk, continuing a partnership that has spanned more than 16 years.

Ahead of kick-off, Louis Vuitton ambassadors Carlos Alcaraz and South Korean actress and model Hoyeon unveiled the trophy alongside football legends Andrés Iniesta and Mario Kempes.

Following Spain's victory, the French luxury house shared images of the trophy inside its iconic trunk with the message, "Victory travels with Louis Vuitton." The brand congratulated Spain on becoming 2026 FIFA World Cup champions, describing the bespoke trophy trunk as part of "a moment that will be remembered for generations."

From Nike's tribute to Silbon's commemorative polo

Other sportswear brands also joined the celebrations. Puma highlighted Spain defender Marc Cucurella's performances throughout the tournament, while Nike posted a minimalist graphic featuring the word "Vamos" above its signature Swoosh in Spain's national colours, paying tribute to captain Rodri Hernández.

Nike's congratulatory message to Spain for the 2026 football World Cup. Credits: Nike.

Spanish fashion brands embrace the moment

Sustainable label Ecoalf adapted its well-known slogan, "Because There Is No Planet B," to "Because There Is No España B," while Galician brand El Pulpo, which has collaborated closely with the Royal Spanish Football Federation and head coach Luis de la Fuente, shared its own congratulatory message.

Perhaps the quickest to translate the victory into product was Córdoba-based menswear brand Silbon. After backing Spain ahead of the final, the company celebrated the team's "second star" by launching a limited-edition commemorative polo shirt, now available through its official channels.

Inspired by Spain's away kit, the vintage-style white polo features red detailing on the collar, shoulders and sleeves, along with Silbon's signature crossed-rackets logo and two embroidered stars representing Spain's newly secured World Cup titles.

While Adidas continues as the Spanish national team's on-pitch kit supplier, Loewe now dresses the squad off the field after becoming the federation's official tailoring partner earlier this year.

Silbon's commemorative 'Mundial España 2026' polo shirt. Credits: Silbon.

In its social media tribute, Silbon said it was proud to support Spanish sport and "the values it represents," congratulating the national team on securing another World Cup title and describing the commemorative polo as a celebration of "a new milestone in Spanish sporting history."