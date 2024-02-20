From maximalism to LBDs: What reigned on the People’s Choice Awards blue carpet

While many of the events during awards season often require ‘business formal’ attire and see a string of Hollywood elite take to the red carpet in typically sleek and classy wares, the dress code for the People’s Choice Awards is decidedly less rigid, and therefore offers a more disparate range in dress choice.

For its 2024 edition, a slew of celebrities of a different calibre – from reality TV royalty to more general public personalities – took to the aquamarine carpet in a flurry of playful, and sometimes atypical outfit choices. Yet, while this marked a brief departure from the uncompromising modishness of arguably more prime award shows, it offered a refreshing break from the confines of the pared back dress codes seen elsewhere. Here are the top trends from the evening.

The classic LBD

Erika Jayne, Nikki Rodriguez and Antonia Gentry. Credits: Mark Von Holden/Rich Polk/NBC

At first glance, the People’s Choice Awards may not seemingly be the setting for a good classic, however attendees obviously felt it was the year for it. The Little Black Dress – more commonly known as the LBD – was a clear favourite among those on the blue carpet. From Ariana Greenblatt’s Balmain minidress, complete with structured hips and rose embellishments, to Nikki Rodriguez’s form-fitting midi, with a sparkly bustier, the wardrobe staple had a prime place at the event, with limitless variations standing strong against the flashy backdrop.

Ariana Greenblatt, Dorit Kensley and Olivia Ponton. Credits: Mark Von Holden/Rich Polk/NBC

Mermaid-esque metallics

Kylie Minogue, Brooke Schofield and Carmen Electra. Credits: Mark Von Holden/Rich Polk/NBC

In a stark contrast to the toned down LBD was the favouritism towards metallics. Prior to her performance during the show, singer Kylie Minogue sported a structured Raisa Vanessa look in a rigid shiny material that gathered at the waist to give way to a thigh-high slit. Other metallics represented came in the form of iridescent sheens, as seen in Brooke Schofield’s Rick Owens bodycon and Carmen Electra’s shimmery Do Long look.

All the fluff

Tefi Russo, Erin Lim Rhodes and Hannah Godwin. Credits: Mark Von Holden/Rich Polk/NBC

A fun trend on the carpet was that of overt fluffiness. This could be seen in both full gowns and more subtle accessories, as sported by LATAM influencer winner Tefi Russo, who opted for a Gorof dress and boa. Hannah Godwin, meanwhile, went for a floor-length fluffy piece by Milla Nova, in which a full sheer skirt fell from a more structured bodice.

Saturated tones

Coi Leray, Chelsea Young and Brianna LaPaglia. Credits: Mark Von Holden/Rich Polk/NBC

Neon and flashy colourways have become an imperative part of the People’s Choice Awards, favoured by attendees looking to stand out amid the wide-reaching crowd. One of those that took to the floor was Brianna LaPaglia, whose vivid yellow gown twisted below the waist before draping to the ground. Influencer Ashley Yi opted for a Barbie-pink mini, with a flared sleeve and fluffy hemline, while singer Coi Leray sported a full Alexandre Vauthier look of an oversized fluffy coat and detailed sequin minidress.

Ashley Yi, Haley Kalil and Jamie Chung. Credits: Mark Von Holden/Rich Polk/NBC

Casual codes

Davis Burleson, Paul Russell and Billie Eilish. Credits: Mark Von Holden/Rich Polk/NBC

Stepping away from the glitziness of the event, there were some attendees that looked to take full advantage of the less austere rules surrounding dress. This trend was, of course, led by singer Billie Eilish, who has become known for her contemporary and unconventional take on red carpet codes. This continued at the People’s Choice Awards, where she paired an oversized vest and culottes with a shirt and tie combo. Paul Russell also opted for a sleeveless sweater, his own graphic iteration deriving from Jil Sander.

Full skirt mayhem

America Ferrera, Rachel Zegler and Whitney Cummings. Credits: Mark Von Holden/Rich Polk/NBC

Back to the dresses now, and it appeared the full, mesh-heavy skirt was having a moment this year. Barbie actress America Ferrera referenced the famous doll in her Coach getup of which the skirt – a pastel pink A-line with an oversized bow – became the main attraction. Rachel Zegler, the soon-to-be new Snow White, sported a Dior Haute Couture piece adorned in silk tassels and delicate beading.

Red continues to dominate

Emily Orozco, Sydney Sweeney and Lucy Hale. Credits: Mark Von Holden/Rich Polk/NBC

It’s clear that the colour of the season is scarlet red, a tone that has already held its own at other award shows, and has continued its reign on the People’s Choice Awards carpet. A minimalist version of the trend was selected by actress Sydney Sweeney, whose low V-neck Mônot gown hugged her figure, making a statement without the reliance on embellishment. Another to grace the red trend was Lucy Hale, who opted for a vintage Dior gown that evoked a sense of old-school Hollywood glamour, with dramatic draping and a sweetheart neckline.

Sky-high shoulders

Lenny Kravitz, Xochitl Gomez and Natasha Bedingfield. Credits: Mark Von Holden/Rich Polk/NBC

This year, exaggerated silhouettes were still seemingly ‘in’. Especially when it came to the shoulders, with many attendees opting for sky-high shapes that distorted their forms. Xochitl Gomez was a clear standout here, adorned in a Gucci gown with a wide-set shape enhanced by layered sleeving and rose-shaped embellishments, a surprising look for the Italian house. Lenny Kravitz, the Music Icon Award honouree, took things to the next level in an oversized blazer with raised shoulder pads, paired with shiny leather pants and large sunglasses.

Latex love

Chelsea Lazkani, Camilla Luddington and Chrishell Stause and G-Flip. Credits: Mark Von Holden/Rich Polk/NBC

Latex pieces have previously not had much of a place on red carpets, however this season there has been an influx of skin-tight designs, making it a definitive trend among the stars. For this event, it was the girls of Best Reality Show winner Selling Sunset that really made an impression here. Chelsea Lazkani offered up an alternative take on the tux with a Corinne Franco creation, channelling an unexpected interpretation of Karl Largerfeld. Her co-star, Chrishell Stause, also stunned in a Atsuko Kudo Couture piece, with a low-V scallop neckline and a dramatic train.

Corset detailing

Lisa Yamada, Fannita Leggett and Alexandra Shipp. Credits: Mark Von Holden/Rich Polk/NBC

In continuation of the apparent figure-enhancing trend, corsets also had an assured spot on the carpet. While Lisa Yamada’s full-denim look, with a mesh boned waistline, exhibited a strong reflection of the Y2K trend, others stuck to two-piece outfits. Mônot’s look for Alexandra Schipp, for example, paired a lace-up corset-like bustier and a form-fitting maxi skirt. Fannita Leggett similarly opted for a matching corset and maxi duo in a pastel pink, jacquard material.

Asymmetric monochrome

Kathryn Hahn, Heidi Klum and Mary Fitzgerald. Credits: Mark Von Holden/Rich Polk/NBC

Finally, a sense of melodrama among attendees was seen in the trend for theatrical asymmetry. Actress Kathryn Hahn’s heavily sequined gown by RVDK Ronald Van Der Kemp featured a thigh-high slit and contrasting silky panelling. A similar tendency towards black and white was also adopted by model Heidi Klum, who wore a Kamille Purshie look for which a minidress was contrasted by a dramatic white train.