From retro to futuristic: Affordable streetwear from RFLCTIVE

RFLCTVE is an independent label from Thailand focusing on reflective party wear and street style. Brought to you by people who love anything holographic to young, high-street fashion.

The brand started in 2019 with the idea of making streetwear affordable for everyone, especially millennials and hustling young audiences.

In 2020, RFLCTVE dropped a full FALL/WINTER collection which launched early September with the concept of time travel. The campaign was named “journey across an era” which featured 30 pieces blending in 90s and Y2K , Modern Grunge, and Reflective Futuristic styles which have been the key trends for 2020.

In terms of production, we are based in Thailand, China and Hongkong where all the product sourcing and quality check happens. We make sure that our producers follow ethical work labor guidelines. Additionally, we are able to offer express delivery using our direct line logistics with a 3-5 days shipping period to countries such as USA AU, UK and most parts of Europe.

Currently, RFLCTVE is listed in B2C marketplaces around the world as well as on our own shopping website. Some major partners include ASOS.com, ASOS Marketplace, Depop, Lazada TH, Zalora Asia, Etsy, and The Custom Movement. The label is also now a partner of FashionUnited which is the first B2B platform RFLCTVE has joined hands with to collaborate in showcasing the products to buyers interested to buy bulk.