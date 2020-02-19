Frontline Fashion docu-series hits back at fashion’s waste

NGO Redress and TV director Lindsay Robertson launched the fourth season of Frontline Fashion, an award-winning docu-series featuring emerging designers fighting fashion’s waste. Set in Hong Kong, the epicenter of Asia’s fast growing yet polluting fashion industry, Frontline Fashion’s bite-sized episode format delivered via YouTube brings solutions to fashion’s environmental crisis to global audiences.

“We love fashion and the power it has to inspire. But today’s industry has lost its heart. Fashion contributes 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions and we scarily watch on as its environmental impact sets to worsen,” said Christina Dean, Founder and Chair of Redress. “Frontline Fashion’s emotionally-engaging content delivers critical information - about the designers on the frontline fighting back to clean up fashion’s act - to consumers around the world. We must use fashion as a force for good.”

What is the series about?

The five episode series joins the 10 finalists of the Redress Design Award in Asia’s sustainable fashion hub, Hong Kong in the days leading up to the grand final of the world’s largest sustainable fashion competition. Hailing from all over the world, including UK, Germany, Israel, Spain, Australia, India and Hong Kong, these finalists represent a new generation of designers pushing the boundaries of sustainable design.

As anticipation for the finale rises the designers face the tough panel of expert judges and put the final touches on to their waste reducing collections. Between fittings and rehearsals the designers gain invaluable insight from industry experts and leaders as well as a glimpse of exciting innovation happening in mass manufacturing. Adding to the pressure, the finalists are challenged to create a made-to-measure, up-cycled showstopper for second-time Frontline Fashion host and model Cara G McIlroy to wear at the Grand Final.

“I am excited to be back as the host for another season of this game-changing series. Each cycle of the Redress Design Award gets bigger and bolder and it is inspiring to see these talented sustainable designers come together with a united mission,” shared Cara.

Canadian finalist, Abby Gaskin shared, “We don’t have time environmentally-speaking to consider why sustainable fashion is important. And it’s our responsibility to inspire other designers to design with the prosperity of our planet in mind.”

Frontline Fashion season 3 has recently launched on Cathay Pacific’s inflight entertainment system, increasing exposure and crucial awareness to viewers all over the world.

The Redress Design Award 2020 is now open and accepting entries from emerging fashion designers with less than four years of experience from across the globe. Designers can also sign up for the brand new Circular Fashion Design Pathway Course before 19 February 2020, which includes a four-part webinar series to support designers in their application process. Finalists of the 2020 cycle will feature in Frontline Fashion 5.

About Frontline Fashion

Frontline Fashion is an award-winning documentary co-created by Redress and TV director Lindsay Robertson to inspire consumers about sustainable fashion that is now in its fourth season. Season one and two were broadcast globally, including regionally on Lifetime®, and can both now be watched on iTunes, alongside versions in multiple languages including Chinese French and Spanish. Frontline Fashion 2 won two categories at the 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards: Best Lifestyle Programme: Hong Kong, and Best Documentary Programme (One-off/Special): Hong Kong. Frontline Fashion 3 is now available on YouTube and on Cathay Pacific’s inflight entertainment system.

About the Director

Lindsay Robertson Lindsay Robertson is a Producer/Director who has been working in the broadcast industry in Asia for the past 17 years. She was co-founder of the multi award-winning production company, Mustard, and is the founder of Moonlight. A cross-genre creative, Lindsay started in news and documentaries and branched into drama and reality TV, story-producing for the first seasons of Asia’s Next Top Model and The Apprentice Asia. Lindsay’s passion is to create engaging content - no matter the subject, genre, or medium.

About Redress

Redress is a Hong Kong based environmental charity with a mission to prevent and transform textile waste in the fashion industry. Through our programmes we work directly with the next generation of fashion designers, industry professionals and consumers to showcase the value of waste and catalyse the transition to a circular economy for fashion - ultimately reducing the industry’s water, chemical and carbon footprints. The Redress Design Award(formerly the EcoChic Design Award) is the world’s largest sustainable fashion design competition working to educate emerging fashion designers around the world about sustainable design theories and techniques in order to drive growth towards a circular fashion system. By putting sustainable design talent in the global spotlight, the competition creates a unique platform for passionate and talented fashion game-changers to transform the global fashion industry and rewards the best with career-changing prizes to maximise long-term impact.