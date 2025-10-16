Step into the future of amplified creativity.

Creativity is stuck in its passive era. We automate, replicate, and churn ideas for the algorithm. It’s a system optimized for output over originality. The result? Indistinguishable brands, forgettable experiences, and content that disappears into a sea of sameness.

To thrive in the AI evolution, we must embrace active creation.

Join us in this exclusive webinar where we’ll unpack the key messages from our upcoming white paper (launching October 20).

Discover:

How to regain an active creative role in the age of AI

The risks of passive consumption and how active creation unlocks true originality

What happens when human imagination meets machine precision - the AI unlock

How our new AI creative agent is being built to reimagine your creative process

Speakers

Emma Grace Bailey · Director of Sustainability, Future Snoops

Lilly Berelovich · Co-Founder & Chief Future Vision Officer, Future Snoops

Ania Sommerauer · VP of Content Strategy, Future Snoops

FS Live Webinar: Active Creation in the Age of AI

October 23 · 10am EDT (3pm BST)

Register for Free