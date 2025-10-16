 
  • FS Live Webinar: Active Creation in the Age of AI

Learn about active creation in the age of AI in this webinar. Discover how to regain originality and reimagine your creative process with AI.
Fashion
Future Snoops Credits: Future Snoops
By Partner

Step into the future of amplified creativity.

Creativity is stuck in its passive era. We automate, replicate, and churn ideas for the algorithm. It’s a system optimized for output over originality. The result? Indistinguishable brands, forgettable experiences, and content that disappears into a sea of sameness.

To thrive in the AI evolution, we must embrace active creation.

Join us in this exclusive webinar where we’ll unpack the key messages from our upcoming white paper (launching October 20).

Discover:

  • How to regain an active creative role in the age of AI

  • The risks of passive consumption and how active creation unlocks true originality

  • What happens when human imagination meets machine precision - the AI unlock

  • How our new AI creative agent is being built to reimagine your creative process

    • Speakers

    Emma Grace Bailey · Director of Sustainability, Future Snoops
    Lilly Berelovich · Co-Founder & Chief Future Vision Officer, Future Snoops
    Ania Sommerauer · VP of Content Strategy, Future Snoops

    FS Live Webinar: Active Creation in the Age of AI
    October 23 · 10am EDT (3pm BST)

    Register for Free

