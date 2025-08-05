FS Live Webinar: Does Sustainability Actually Sell?



August 14 · 11am EDT (4pm BST)

Our new webinar series - Sustainability: No Filter - is your ticket to uncovering the hidden truths about sustainable design. Whether you're doubling down on recycled content or wondering what certification suits you best, these 30 mythbusting minutes reveal what actually works. Setting you up for a thriving tomorrow, without all the greenwash.

Sustainability is a crowd favorite - until it’s time to hit ‘buy’.

The gap between what people say and what they do is stalling real progress. But is it the consumer who needs to change?

In this session we’ll dive into what it actually takes to make sustainability sell, and debunk the myth that it’s not worth the investment.

We’ll uncover:

Why climate pragmatism is gaining ground

How sustainability works best as added value – not the only value