FS Live Webinar: FW 24/25 Apparel Sourcing Trends on August 2nd

This 60-minute digital session, in partnership with Informa Markets Fashion, continues our ongoing trend conversation as we take an introductory look ahead to FW 24/25. Hear from FS' trend expert, Nia Silva, as she examines cultural signals, consumer sentiments, and emerging design aesthetics that will inform FW 24/25 season – providing designers and sourcing professionals with a comprehensive and actionable roadmap of new color directions, key fibers, and materials, constructions, and finishings across apparel, footwear, and accessories, as well as trends in production and manufacturing. The presentation will be followed by an interactive Q&A.

Key insights will include:

Key Cultural Connotations

Seasonal Mood

Key Color Drivers

Key Material Shifts + Applications

You can register for this webinar here