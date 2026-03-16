Join us live for a download of the key insights from the latest Fashion Weeks. Together, we’ll unpack the standout directions in Women’s and Accessories, from themes and colors to key items, materials, graphics, and details.

More than a recap, this is your fast track to sharpen your perspective, connect signals to shifts, and spot the creative opportunities ahead.

SPEAKERS

Patricia Maeda · Director of Womenswear, Future Snoops

Anush Mirbegian · Director of Accessories, Future Snoops

Julia Skliarova · Director of Materials, Future Snoops

Lisa McCandless · Creative Director of Pattern & Graphics, Future Snoops

FS Live Webinar: FW 26/27 Women's Fashion Week Insights

March 24 · 11am EDT / 4pm CET

Register for Free