FS Live Webinar: FW 26/27 Women's Fashion Week Insights
PARTNER CONTENT
Join us live for a download of the key insights from the latest Fashion Weeks. Together, we’ll unpack the standout directions in Women’s and Accessories, from themes and colors to key items, materials, graphics, and details.
More than a recap, this is your fast track to sharpen your perspective, connect signals to shifts, and spot the creative opportunities ahead.
SPEAKERS
Patricia Maeda · Director of Womenswear, Future Snoops
Anush Mirbegian · Director of Accessories, Future Snoops
Julia Skliarova · Director of Materials, Future Snoops
Lisa McCandless · Creative Director of Pattern & Graphics, Future Snoops
FS Live Webinar: FW 26/27 Women's Fashion Week Insights
March 24 · 11am EDT / 4pm CET
Future Snoops
FW26