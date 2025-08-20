 
FS Live Webinar: The Future of Beauty
August 27 · 11am EDT (4pm BST)

Join us on August 27 as we explore the next frontiers of beauty innovation.

In partnership with Spate, we’ll share key insights from our upcoming (client-exclusive) Future of Beauty report, diving into the shifts that will define what’s next, and what they mean for brands that want to lead.

We’ll unpack:

  • Where beauty tech is going
  • The influence of Gen Alpha
  • What’s next for K-beauty
  • Sustainable innovation
  • And more future-defining shifts

    • This webinar is free to attend.

    SPEAKERS
    Mallory Huron · Director of Beauty & Wellness, Future Snoops
    Taryn Hoffman · Senior Strategist of Beauty & Wellness, Future Snoops
    Addison Cain · Senior Insights & Marketing Lead, Spate

    Future Snoops