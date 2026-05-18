FS Live Webinar: Top 5 Kids' Color for FW 27/28

What if color could sharpen your next move?

Join us live as we decode the Top 5 Kids' Colors for FW 27/28—the hues gaining momentum across apparel, accessories, and home.

More than a palette preview, this session connects past shifts to what’s emerging now, unpacking the cultural signals behind each color and what they unlock for your next collection.

What You’ll Walk Away With:

· 5 key colors shaping the kids market

· Why these hues matter now and where they’re headed

· Practical ways to bring them into your assortment

Speakers

Nicole Yee · Director of Kidswear, Future Snoops

Jane Terrell · Strategist of Kidswear, Future Snoops

Date: June 2 · 10am EDT / 4pm CEST

Register for Free