FW 2022/2023 Knit Trends Forecast

For brands that are starting to plan their new collection, we have brought an analysis based on the WGN’s reports for the following season. Although we are aware that some designers are trying to set the trends instead of following them, it’s always good to have some guidelines for business purposes. On the other hand, for the brands that belong to a more commercial retail world, this post will be helpful to decide which garments to produce.

The Cardigan

This piece is now essential in your winter closet. It’s one of the macrotrends that is only slowly evolving but not disappearing any time soon. Square arm-holes and texture panels are some of the details to be considered. Deep V necks are staying and wrapped silhouettes are now collarless. The quality of the knit will be a key factor to consider. Cropped cardis are still a thing but don’t hesitate trying different fits. Details will be the differentiation factor: contrasting trim, color-blocked panels, buttons, rolled edges, are some of the details that we are seeing. Graciela Huam, for example, added an extra value to their FW 21/22 cardis with deadstock and linear applications embroidered.

The rolled neck sweater

A classic elevated style that continues to repeat itself season through season. Every knitwear brand has its own version of this piece. Graciela Huam included her version in the FW 2021 season: a boxy- oversize fit colorful rolled neck. For the next fall season, we are going to see a splash of color in the contrast stitches and color seams, as well as in contrast linking. In the trim section, evaluate using split seams as construction details. Versions with buttons and no buttons are circulating. Mixing stitches to transition from the body to the neck is also a good idea.

The knitted trouser

Comfort is now one of the main concerns for the consumer. In the recent catwalks, we can see that this quality is mixed with a party style. It’s important to design these trousers thinking about the hopeful return to social events while still maintaining the acquired loved to stay at home, a versatile and fashionable piece. For the silhouettes, keep on betting on wide and flared legs and elastic waistlines. For the Gen Z consumer, prioritize making it fun by exploring retro prints, stripes, and geometric figures. Psychedelic and wavy prints are also a point to take into consideration. For a more adult and minimalist audience, you can mix the neutral with textures such as rib or different styles of cable stitches.

The sweater dress

Texture and tactility are still gaining importance, so ribs and different stitches are to be contemplated because they add surface interest. Visually speaking: color-blocked, and sparkled knits are increasing in popularity because they blend well in the #comfyparty movement. Construction details that give a fashion-led as flare sleeves and front zips are a must-try. Wider ribs are being used to create a relaxed and elegant fit. Bodycon and wrapped dresses are given some volume with details, like flare hems, pin- tucks at the waist, and draping around the neckline. Another innovation seen in this macro trend is that accessories such as scarves, gloves, and knitted bags are now being grouped with the dresses forming a matching set.

Summing up, a common topic mentioned in different trends is the increase of concern for the materials used to fabric the garments. Consider using premium, sustainable fibers. Another crucial thing to take into consideration is the evolution of the comfy- stay-at-home look into the comfy-party style. Meaning that brands must not forget that pieces still need to comfortable, but the versatility to be worn outside and for night gatherings is now a requirement. Functionality remains to be important when designing but purely visually pleasing details are increasing in popularity from decorative contrast stitches or buttons to flare hems and draped bodies.

To conclude, readers must remember these are only some guidelines for the macrotrends to consider when creating a retail collection. These directions can also help the fashion buyers to get some perspective of what to look for. Nevertheless, the challenge for brands and designers now is to push their creativity to the limit and produce garments that stand out from the competition. Let’s see how brands portray these trends in their new launches.