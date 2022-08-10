  • Home
  • FW22 Ready-to-wear ad campaigns – the top ten

FW22 Ready-to-wear ad campaigns – the top ten

By Jayne Mountford

3 hours ago

Fashion

Image: Courtesy Loewe fw22

For FW22, ready-to-wear designers hired the world’s top industry professionals to create their all-important advertising campaigns. Amongst the up-and-coming names are many that have portfolios going back to the ‘eighties and ‘nineties. This includes photographers David Sims, Steven Meisel and Craig McDean; creative director Fabien Baron; stylists Melanie Ward and Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele; hair stylist Guido Palau and makeup artist Pat McGrath. Here are our picks for the top ten ready-to-wear campaigns for FW22.

Loewe

The fw 22 campaign focuses on “Loewe’s power to occupy a singular space at the intersection of fashion, art, and life.”
Setting: a sculpture of a giant pumpkin by artist Anthea Hamilton is placed in both rural and urban settings as well as in the studio
Creative Director: Jonathan Anderson
Art Directors: Mathias Augustyniak & Michael Amzalag
Photographer: David Sims
Models: Anok Yai, Lina Zhang, Jeanne Cadieu and Violette Meima
Stylist: Benjamin Bruno
Hair: Duffy
Makeup: Lucia Pieroni
Instagram: loewe/ 4m followers

Ports 1961

Image: Courtesy Ports 1961 fw22

Single and group portraits of top models in ‘noirish’ black-and-white photographs taken in a popular spot with Influencers in Brooklyn.
Setting: the streets of Brooklyn, New York
Creative Director: Karl Templer
Art Director: Fabien Baron
Photographer: Steven Meisel
Models: Bella Hadid, Vittoria Ceretti, Sora Choi, Milla Van Eeten, and Acherin Madit
Stylist: Karl Templer
Hair: Guido Palau
Makeup: Pat McGrath
Instagram: ports1961/132K followers

Image: Courtesy Ports 1961 fw22

Fabiana Filippi

Image: Courtesy Fabiana Filippi fw22

According to the brand’s Instagram account “The Fabiana Filippi woman for fw22 embodies contemporary elegance with essential game-changing finishing touches”.
Setting: in and around a building from the ’Brutalist’ movement.
Creative Director: Susanna Cucco
Photographer: Josh Olins
Model: Grace Clover
Stylist: Sissy Vian
Instagram: fabianafilippi/212K followers

Louis Vuitton

Image: Courtesy Louis Vuitton fw22

According to the House, “Nicolas Ghesquière’s Fall-Winter 2022 collection is dedicated to youth, exploring the formative adolescent years that allow one to forge character”. Setting: A forest with models styled to look like living paintings.
Creative Director: Nicolas Ghesquière
Photographer: David Sims
Models: Elio Berenett, Ida Heiner, Kristine Lindseth, Qisi Feng, Tida Rosvall, Victoria Fawole
Stylist: Marie-Amélie Sauvé
Hair: Duffy
Makeup: Lucia Pieroni
Instagram: louisvuitton/ 48.7 m followers

Blumarine

Image: Courtesy Blumarine fw22

Featuring looks from the fw2022 runway collection with a focus on the color pink.
Setting: a pink car that has been submerged underwater.
Creative Director: Nicola Brognano
Photographer: Petra Collins
Model: Sasha Pivovarova
Stylist: Lotta Volkova
Hair: Holli Smith
Makeup: Kali Kennedy
Instagram: blumarine/ 800K followers

Dior

Image: Courtesy Miu Miu fw22

Entitled ‘The Next Era,’ the campaign includes images based on portraits that were painted anywhere between the sixteenth and nineteenth centuries.
Setting: The set is designed to look like an art gallery, and it was photographed against a backdrop of vibrant red.
Creative Director: Maria Grazia Chiuri
Photographer: Brigitte Niedermair
Models: América González, Maryel Uchida, Philyne Mercedes, and Steinberg
Stylist: Elin Svahn
Hair: Damien Boissinot
Makeup: Peter Philips
Instagram: dior/ 41.5 m followers

Image: Courtesy Dior fw22

Miu Miu

Image: Courtesy Miu Miu fw22

‘Character Study’ shows intimate portraits of strong women who stare back at the camera.
Setting: shot in the studio
Creative Director: Miuccia Prada
Photographer: Tyrone Lebon
Models: Emma Corrin, Maty Drazek, Amber Later, Jade Rabarivelo, Emily Ratajkowski, Demi Singleton, Sydney Sweeney
Stylist: Lotta Volkova
Instagram: miumiu/ 9.5m followers

Image: Courtesy Miu Miu fw22

Zadig & Voltaire

Image: Courtesy Zadig & Voltaire fw22

‘Vibrant shadows, bright lights: the story of an incandescent youth. One that deconstructs to build something better. The gaze is turned towards the future’.
Setting: interior shots with furniture
Creative Director: Edouard Risselet
Photographer: Drew Vickers
Model: Elisa Nijman
Stylist: Sheila Single
Hair: Yoann Fernandez
Makeup: Satoko Watanabe
Instagram: zadigetvoltaire / 1.1m followers

Fendi

Image: Courtesy Fendi fw22

According to the House’s Instagram account, “Creating and counterbalancing a unique sense of movement and structure, the Fendi fw22 collection challenges notions of power, blurring and reshaping boundaries.”
Setting: A studio setting with a pink background
Creative Director: Ronnie Cooke-Newhouse and Karl Bolander
Photographer: Craig McDean
Film Director: Julien Pujol
Models: Bella Hadid, Julia Nobis, Rayssa Medeiros, Steph Shiu, Victoria Fawole
Stylist: Melanie Ward and Ellie Grace Cumming
Hair: Anthony Turner
Makeup: Peter Phillips
Instagram: fendi/ 20m followers

Moschino

Image: Courtesy Moschino fw22

Featuring top models from past and present wearing designs from the fw22 runway collection, the campaign is shot in moody black and white.
Setting: Furniture covered in white drapes
Creative Director: Jeremy Scott
Art Director: Jason Duzansky
Photographer: Steven Meisel
Models: Imaan Hammam, Iris Law, Mariacarla Boscono, Mila van Eeten, Shalom Harlow, Sora Choi
Stylist: Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele
Hair: Guido Palau
Makeup: Pat McGrath
Instagram: moschino/ 12m followers

Prada

Image: Courtesy Prada fw22

A juxtaposition of seemingly unrelated objects and models facing the camera. Prada has shared in its release of the campaign that these objects hold intimate personal meaning for each of the stars.
Setting: in the studio
Creative Director: Miuccia Prada, Raf Simons, Ferdinando Verderi
Photographer: David Sims
Models: Hunter Schafer, Loli Bahia, Sora Choi, Kendall Jenner, Liya Kebede, Amanda Murphy, Kai Newman, and Lina Zhang
Instagram: prada/ 30m followers

Zimmermann

Image: Courtesy Zimmermann fw22

Beauise Ferwerda ‘haunts’ the grounds of a ruined château as a fairy tale princess.
Setting: Château de Gudanes, France
Creative Director: Emil Vrisakis/The Smile Agency
Photographer: Benny Horne
Video Director: Andy Swartz
Art Director: Gabriele Hackworthy
Model: Beauise Ferwerda
Stylist: Romy Frydman
Hair: James Rowe
Makeup: Jodie Boland
Instagram: zimmermann/3m followers

Image: Courtesy Zimmermann fw22
Campaign
FW22