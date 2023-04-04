FW23: Key footwear styles on the runways
After showings in the four major fashion cities and dozens of runway presentations, several boot and shoe trends emerged for the fw23 season. Here are four of the strongest.
Over the knee boots
‘Over-the-knee’ continued to be the strongest tailored boot silhouette. This year’s model is taller and fuller than last year’s.
Stella McCartney
A tan-colored vegan leather thigh-high boot with white stitching around a squoval toe.
Dion Lee
A blunt toed thigh-high boot in a black and white snakeskin print, with a black block heel.
Isabel Marant
A pointed toe, negative heel, caramel-colored thigh-high boot with silver zippers at the knee and the ankle.
Kronthaler Westwood
A gold metallic thigh-high boot with ‘knee pads’ and a hidden platform.
Athleisure boots
The other major boot shape shown was the flat or lug soled athleisure style, often similar to ski boots.
Jil Sander
From Luke and Lucie Meier, a white ankle boot with a double platform in black and white. The upper was detailed with narrow straps and a buckled ankle strap.
Balenciaga
From Demna, a flat motocross calf-length boot with black, white and red pieced-in sections and an elongated toe
Az Factory
From guest designers Lucinda Chambers and Molly Molloy, a platform ankle boot with a lug sole, black and white snakeskin inserts and a zip-front with a yellow pull.
Off-White
A leather/technical fabric sneaker in shades of orange, with elastic at the ankle and a thick molded sole.
Pointed toe shoes
After several seasons out of the spotlight, pointed toed pumps and slingbacks come back into play. The Prada style from the ‘90s was inspirational.
Blumarine
From Nicola Brognano, a brown sheepskin skinny heel pump with a broad buckle and pointed toe.
Ferragamo
Maximilian Davis showed a sleek black patent pump with a sway-back heel and a pointed toe.
Miu Miu
From Miuccia Prada, a pointed toe patent slingback in burgundy, with gold metal details.
Jason Wu
The designer showed a high heeled slingback in dark red patent with a pointed toe and a bow detail.
Fluffy shoes
Gucci started adding fur to footwear in 2015. Since then many major brands have followed suit. Some designers covered the whole shoe in fur while others added it to the inner sole.
Gucci
A black thong sandal with a fur inner sole and signature metal bit.
MSGM
From Massimo Giorgetti, an orchid pink faux fur pump with a chunky heel.
Sportmax
The house team at Sportmax showed a fuchsia pink faux fur pump with a narrow high heel and pointed toe.
Rokh
Rok Hwang showed a white strappy sandal with an inner sole trimmed with cream-colored fur and a slender sculpted heel.