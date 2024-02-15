FW24: women’s footwear buyer’s guide

If the years of the ‘work-from-home’ Covid-19 pandemic taught us anything about women’s shoes, it’s that flat and comfortable footwear can be just as stylish as 7” stilettos. Indeed, for the FW24 season, designer sneakers, ballet flats and Mary-Janes will continue to check. But with a return to the office, music festivals, award shows and other gatherings, there are some alternative key styles that coordinate with the forthcoming season’s fashion trends.

Slingbacks

First made popular in the 1950s, shoes with backstraps go in and out of style. Due to the recent popularity of Y2K and ‘naughties’ fashions, they are back. They mostly will have a pointed toe but heel shapes and heights are varied, including flats, kitten heels and wedges. Materials include lambskin, snakeskin, metallics and patent leather.

Givenchy FW23 slingback wedge Credits: Givenchy FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Zimmerman FW23 embellished slingback Credits: Zimmerman FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Giambattista Valli FW23 spectator slingback Credits: Valli FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Cos FW23 teal patent slingback Credits: Cos FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

High vamp pumps

A pump with a high profile, where the vamp covers more of the upper part of the foot, is another vintage style coming back into fashion for 2024. They can be plain, embellished or have high-shine finishes. The heel tends to be of low or medium height and ranges from skinny to curved.

Lanvin FW24 brown leather pump with studs Credits: Lanvin FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Mark Fast FW23 two-tone pump with studs Credits: Mark Fast FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Philosophy FW23 black patent pump Credits: Philosophy FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Sportmax FW23 sequined pumps Credits: Sportmax FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Western boots

There is a renewed interest in the ‘Wild West,’ as witnessed in the recent Louis Vuitton show and last year’s Coastal Cowgirl/u> trend. For FW24 look for tooled Western boots. The shaft can be straight or crumpled, can have a double layer, a distressed finish or rendered in mixed materials.

A.W.A.K.E. MODE FW23 western boots Credits: A.W.A.K.E. MODE FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Velez FW23/distressed grey layered boot Credits: Velez FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Weinsanto FW23 snake/canvas western boot Credits: Weinsanto FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

IFM FW23/ calf high tooled western boot Credits: IFM FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Stacked heel tall boots

Taking over from the more ostentatious over-the-knee boot, is the shorter up-to-the knee boot with a smallish stacked heel. It is copasetic with the ongoing ‘Quiet Luxury’ trend. Hell heights will tend to be moderate and stacked or cube shaped. Look for subdued embellishment.

Chanel FW23 knee high boot with camelia logo Credits: Chanel FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Palm Angels FW23 boot w/loafer upper Credits: Palm Angels FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Stella Mccartney FW23 boot with back chain Credits: Stella Mccartney FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight