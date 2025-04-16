FW25 designer statement jeans
The fw25 runway collections highlighted the importance of the statement jean. One of the biggest trends of the season was the idea of proportion play, with the skinny jean more or less out of style, replaced by wide, barrel and baggy legged versions. There was a wide range of washes and features. Here are ten of the most interesting.
Bluemarine: designer, David KomaLook 14: stonewashed straight-leg jeans with floral decals and a matching shirt with a hidden placket.
ChanelLook 49: blue washed jeans fading into white chiffon with a matching jacket.
Coach: designer, Stuart VeversLook 22: light blue washed jeans with light brown leather pieced-in panels.
Diesel: designer, Glenn MartensLook 36: light stone-washed jeans with a wide leg and extra-wide turn ups
Dolce & GabbanaLook 35: jeans with a double waist: a mid-blue wash under a low-rise light wash jean with crystal embellishments.
Dsquared2: designers, Dan and Dean CatenLook 19: a mid-blue wash cargo pocket denim jean with a stencil pattern.
Ganni: designer, Ditte ReffstrupLook 18: a three-tiered outfit including a jacket with a blue faux collar and a peplum with matching raw edged skirt and wide leg jeans in a denim with a textured surface.
MM6 Martin MargielaLook 41: Classically styled jeans in a pale blue wash with a stitched outline and teal blue piping. MSGM: designer, Massimo Giorgetti
Look 28: wide leg jeans in dark denim with asymmetric pieced-in patches and rivets.
VersaceLook 19: barrel leg jeans in a destroyed stone wash with pieced-in patches in a dark wash.
