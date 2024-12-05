FW25 Kidswear trends focus on a future defined by possibility, not limitations

ABOUT Written by Nicole Yee, Kidswear Director at FS. Learn more about FS here.

As the new year draws closer, the team at FS looks forward to the leading narratives for Kidswear for FW25. In our first trend Quintessence, we imagine a future defined by possibility, not limitation. In this protopia, the ideal can be achieved when perspective is at play; as what at first may appear typical, is at second glance most atypical. Whether it is a cleverly crafted color palette, a tweaked proportion, or an out of place detail, it is this subtle dose of detail that makes the ordinary, extraordinary.

With a sustainable and cost-effective consideration for cross-seasonal styles, there is a growing emphasis on capsule collections that capture both the function of meaningful minimalism and the emotional, intangible tug. Quintessence encapsulates the "most perfect example," the compromise between the need for practical essentials and the desire for something different. As we continue to explore gender inclusive and cross-seasonal collections, the subtle skill of tweaking the mundane to must-have status will be of the utmost importance. For our second trend, Sumptuous, immersing oneself in a funhouse of the five senses, this narrative takes us on a sensorial roller coaster with comforting design that is equally as luxurious as it is mentally beneficial. Inspired by the notion of child-led design, this story seeks no limits with curious concoctions that inspire new iterations of classic silhouettes, mismatched details, and charged color combinations that invoke joyful, emotional design.

Theme Sumptuous. Credits: Petite Parade FW24 (l), Nuditos FW24 (r). Images courtesy of the brands via FS.

Theme Kinship Credits: Petite Parade FW24. Images courtesy of the brands via FS.

Elements of playfulness and expressive styling choices reclaim the boundless imagination and uninhibited nature that only children can possess. Free from expectations, Sumptuous stimulates the senses with indulgent materials, imaginative details, and tactile surfaces that bring to life children’s imaginations, giving emotional depth and a new understanding to the clothes that they wear. In our third trend, Kinship, we rediscover our intrinsic connection to nature, showing respect and appreciation for the world around us, and honoring Indigenous wisdom and craft practices. Through this deep connectivity with both humans and nature, Kinship revives forgotten practices through enriched designs that emphasize and exemplify intentional craft, cultivated materials, and local color, solidifying the unbreakable bond between the consumer and the process behind the product.

Here, the looks exude a raw opulence, a one-of-a-kind heirloom-like quality to materials that are both generously tactile and rich in crafty details. Often abundant in rich colors and indulgent textures, the looks cultivate and even flaunt nature’s many awe-inspiring naturally occurring phenomena while maintaining their integrity and staying true to Indigenous wisdom and craft practices. As we seek meaning in this ambiguous world of wonder, our final story Fathom takes us on a journey into uncharted terrains where a child’s boundless curiosity and imagination fuels an exploratory escape to the undiscovered corners of our own planet and beyond. Here, we venture into an AI-inspired realm where the familiar is slightly altered and turned into a lucid dream state.

Theme Fathom. Credits: Nuditos FW24 (l), Petite Parade FW24 (r). Images courtesy of the brands via FS.

Alluring details and oddly enticing combinations are almost unbelievable, showcasing the far-reaching possibilities of dreamy, only imagined designs. Celestial influences appear in dreamy surface dimensions while illusory details inspire outerwear and activewear for a ready-for-anything, adaptive functionality. A softer futurism is evoked through a gentler color palette and malleable shapes that provide both a protective layer and a comforting cocoon.