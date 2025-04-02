FW25 top accessory: Ties and neck scarves

Saint Laurent ss25 Credits: Saint Laurent ss25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dsquared2: designers, Dean and Dan Caten

Emporio Armani

Sergio Hudson

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood’

Moschino: designer Adrian Appiolaza

Tagliatore

Thom Browne

Vivetta Ponti

Louis Vuitton: designer, Nicolas Ghesquière

Jane Wade

When the fw25 runway season ended mid-March it became clear that when it came to neckwear, two specific types stood out from the crowd, menswear-inspired ties and fancy neck scarves. Women wearing a traditionally male accessory like a tie can be traced back to the nineteenth century and is thought to symbolize empowerment and confidence. The New York Times fashion critic. Vanessa Friedman traced the current obsession partly to the Saint Laurent women’s show in September 2023, in which designer Anthony Vaccarello featured a plethora of suits and ties inspired by Yves Saint Laurent’s own style in the 1980s.On the hand, there is little more feminine than wearing a scarf at the neck, especially when tied in a pussy bow. It’s a style historically associated with women asserting themselves in professional spaces. For instance, during the 2024 presidential campaign, Kamala Harris wore them signalling her trailblazing role in politics. ​ Clearly playing with gender norms has become an integral part of the current fashion landscape. Here are ten strong neckwear choices from the fw25 season.A long menswear tie with a micro foulard print on a brown backgroundA black velvet pussy bow was shown with a detached white collarA red leather menswear tie with a matching shirtAn extra long menswear tie with a gold foulard print including the Westwood logo on a navy backgroundA menswear tie with matching shirt in a whimsical pink and green print on a black background.A burgundy silk scarf with a cream geometric print knotted at the neck over a white turtleneck.A repp menswear tie in diagonal black, white and red stripes with a silver tie pinA pale blue satin neck scarf with a pussy bow and ‘manicured hands’A beige chiffon scarf with a black abstract design double knotted at the neck and a silver chain necklace.A loosely tied blue and white striped tie with a matching shirt and turtle neck with a double silver tie pin.