FW26 calls for bold and considered choices: Fashion Club 70 on trends, timing and Lola Casademunt

With Fall/Winter 2026 on the horizon, the fashion industry is once again facing a season where astute buying, clear positioning and commercial appeal are crucial. In a conversation with Kim, a Senior Sales Representative at Fashion Club 70 responsible for brands including Lola Casademunt, it becomes clear how the agency views FW26. It is seen as a season where comfort, authenticity and a distinct style converge, provided the collection is well-curated.

Market sentiment for FW26: conscious consumption as the new norm

According to Kim, the general market sentiment for FW26 can be summarised as challenging, but not without opportunity. “We know it is a challenging season for everyone,” she states. “In our fast-paced and demanding society, certain aspects like comfort and authenticity are becoming increasingly important.”

With available budgets under pressure, consumers and retailers are making more conscious choices. The focus is not just on price, but primarily on value. “People are placing more value on comfort, making a real statement, sustainability, and considered decisions,” says Kim. This is coupled with a growing demand for clothing that lasts more than a single season. Instead, consumers want items that combine nostalgia with modernity and offer multifunctional use.

Credits: Fashion Club 70

FW26 trends: familiar, yet distinct

Aesthetically, FW26 clearly focuses on recognisable styles with character. Influences from the past are making a visible comeback. “Checks, paisley and vintage-inspired prints are returning,” explains Kim. “We enjoy revisiting familiar patterns from bygone eras.”

What is new is primarily the way these elements are being used. Mixing materials and textures once again serves as a playful starting point. “It is a simple way to instantly create a luxurious look.” Colour also plays a more significant role than in recent seasons. Neutral base tones like camel, brown, ochre and navy form the foundation, while lavender, emerald green and bordeaux provide distinct accents.

“Prints are also clearly back,” she adds. “Animal prints are once again playing a key role, complemented by paisley motifs and checks.” The common thread remains comfort, quality and multifunctionality as the commercial foundation.

Fashion Club 70: translating trends into a broad portfolio

These trends are widely reflected within the brand portfolio of Fashion Club 70. Kim sees the same movement in labels like Collectors Club, a new Belgian brand at Fashion Club 70, and Pinko, despite them being very different brands. “We are seeing a return of vintage prints, such as checks, as well as striking colours like ochre and violet.”

Fashion Club 70 also continues to actively invest in expanding its portfolio. “Fashion Club is constantly searching for new brands to expand its portfolio and follow the latest trends,” says Kim. For FW26, the agency is placing two newcomers firmly in the spotlight.

Silvian Heach aligns with the growing demand for accessible and inclusive fashion. “Retailers that stock more expensive brands see Silvian Heach as a valuable addition,” explains Kim. “The brand is easy to pair with more expensive pieces, making it both versatile and commercially attractive.”

Have One follows a different strategic model, with a clear ‘buy now, wear now’ concept. “The collection currently in our showroom will be delivered as early as March,” she says. “This allows retailers to respond more quickly to trends and their customers' needs.”

Fashion Club 70 Showroom Credits: Fashion Club 70

Lola Casademunt FW26: British charm with a distinct DNA

For Lola Casademunt, FW26 is a clear interpretation of the brand's DNA. “The collection’s starting point is the charm of British style, inspired by the atmosphere of the Cotswolds, but with a typical Lola twist,” explains Kim. The English countryside symbolises functionality, refinement and authenticity, without the brand losing its own identity. “Although it follows trends, Lola always stays true to its own character and unique style.”

The colour palette is rich and expressive, with khaki, violet, lime green, orange, bordeaux and emerald green forming the core. Prints like paisley, checks and animal motifs give the collection its character. Materials such as tartan, metallic fabrics and faux fur are combined with technical materials, resulting in a collection that is both stylish and functional.

Key items, consumer and advice for retailers

Knitwear remains an absolute core category for FW26. Additionally, jackets and blazers that are “just that little bit different” play a key role. Accessories such as boots, bags and jewellery complete the overall look and enhance commercial strength on the shop floor.

The Lola Casademunt end consumer is clearly defined, according to Kim: “An elegant, self-confident woman who wants to emphasise her femininity and consciously chooses colour and prints.” She does not follow the mainstream but dares to show her authenticity with wearable, functional pieces that combine style and comfort. Driven by its Spanish roots and a distinctly people-centric approach, Lola Casademunt positions itself as a long-term partner for retailers. The brand has a clear ambition to further expand its brand awareness and market position in the Netherlands and Flanders, building on the strong foundation it already has in Wallonia.

Finally, Kim has a clear message for retailers for the upcoming season: “Dare to invest in key items that stand out.” A good balance between more expensive brands and accessible fashion, combined with a mix of buy now, wear now and winter items, ensures that retailers can achieve sales more quickly. “Especially in a challenging season like FW26, that balance makes all the difference.”

