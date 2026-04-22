FW26 Handbags: satchels from Prada, Balenciaga, Chanel and more
Handbags are often a brand's primary revenue driver, offering higher profit margins than clothing and reaching a much wider audience. Because of this, they are essential for steering seasonal collections and boosting overall sales. This importance was reflected on the FW26 runways, where designers showcased a wide variety of satchels, ranging from relaxed, slouchy hobos to more structured silhouettes with straps.
Hobos
Designers used suede and softer types of leather in fresh colors for slouchy forms with updated detailing.
Diesel FW26 by Glenn Martens
The slouchy Diesel D-One in weathered brown leather featured dangling straps with multiple brass buckles and studs.
Elisabetta Franchi FW26
The ‘Boulevard’ hobo-style bag in black dollar-grain calf leather with a tubular top handle had a strap closure and gold-tone metal logo on the front.
Eckhaus Latta FW26
A yellow suede hobo bag with a strap accented with several silver-toned rivets.
Hermès FW 26 by Nadège Vanhee
A mustard yellow leather hobo bag with a unique metal clasp detail hanging from a central leather strap.
Shoulder bags
Fendi reintroduced their ‘90’s favorite the ‘Baguette’ with fresh details. Color for FW26 will be far-reaching, ranging from neutral black, brown and camel to a shade of bright grass green.
Fendi FW26 by Maria Grazia Chiuri
A Fendi ‘Baguette’ bag in camel leather with an intricate whipstitch detailing along the edges and a matching woven FF logo buckle.
Marni FW26 by Meryll Rogge
An elongated bag with a brown textured leather body and a contrasting orange top flap with long dual straps.
Prada FW26 by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons
A bright green crocodile-embossed leather shoulder bag with a gold stamped logo.
Boss FW26
A black lambskin satchel with a curved topline and a thick adjustable shoulder strap.
Handheld bags
Designers showed ‘ladylike’ handbags, often shown in exotic skins or very fine lambskins. Trapezoid shapes were popular on the runways this season in keeping with the geometric trend.
Ferrari FW26 by Rocco Iannone
A handheld bag in burgundy leather with a polished silver-toned metal top handle.
Michael Kors FW26
A geometric trapezoidal shaped bag in sleek, polished calf leather with top handles.
Mugler FW26 by Miguel Castro Freitas
A croc-embossed leather bag in an angular design with top handles.
No.21 FW26 by Alessandro Dell'Acqua
A pink leather bag features a slouchy body with a structured top flap and a buckled strap.
Tods FW26 by Matteo Tamburini
A bag made of soft calf leather in a honey yellow color with a wrap-around buckled belt strap and a gold-toned metal "T" clasp.
Boxy shaped bags
‘Boxy’ east-west satchels were plentiful this season. Their shape was in keeping with this year’s geometric trend.
Advisry by Keith Herron
A leather tote in a black and white geo print with a circular front pocket, side pockets, a top zip with a tassel and tubular handles.
Hermès FW26 by Nadège Vanhee
A lime green suede mini ‘Plume’ bag with double top handles, a top zip and silver-toned hardware.
Mithridate FW26 by Daniel Fletcher
A blue leather double top-handled bag with front pockets and buckle and tassel details.
Akris FW26 by Albert Kriemler
The Akris small green leather ‘Alice’ bag with a textured flap and a top handle.
Satchels with a long strap
Arguably the most practical of the satchels as they can be worn as a crossbody, every big design house showed one with a long strap. Matthieu Blazy got creative with the classic Chanel bag, while the TV show, ‘Love Story’ introduced a whole new generation to the Calvin Klein brand.
Balenciaga FW26 by Pierpaolo Piccioli
The double-flap ‘George’ bag in brown lambskin featured a sculptural silhouette with a gold-toned rectangular ‘double B’ logo clasp.
Calvin Klein FW26 by Veronica Leoni
A brown leather bag with a rectangular gold toned metal clasp and a long strap.
Chanel FW26 by Matthieu Blazy
A unique bag incorporating the "Mademoiselle" turnlock and the flat-link "bijoux" chain of the 2.55 with the interlocking "CC" closure of the 11.12 and the leather-intertwined chain of the Classic Flap.
Miu Miu FW26 by Miucca Prada
A saddle-bag silhouette in a brown, distressed leather finish with a prominent gold-tone buckle and a long, thin adjustable leather strap.