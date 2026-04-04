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  • FW26 trend: Statement dressing, ‘80’s style from Balmain, McCartney and more

FW26 trend: Statement dressing, ‘80’s style from Balmain, McCartney and more

Designers for FW26 reintroduce the distinctive fashion of the 1980s, emphasizing statement dressing through exaggerated shoulders, jewel tones, and confident forms.
Fashion
Credits: 80's Statement Dressing ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
By Jayne Mountford

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On the FW 26 runways, designers showed a renewed interest in the bold silhouettes of the 1980s, reflecting a broader shift toward statement dressing. The decade’s defining styles, jewel-toned colors, strong shoulders on blazers and blouses, and the little black dress for evening, conveying female confidence and authority. Embellishments, like bows, were similarly oversized.

These looks tap into a type of power dressing originally popularized by Thierry Mugler, Claude Montana and Azzedine Alaïa among others. By using innovative fabrics and fresh accessories, designers kept the looks modern and up-to-date.

Balmain FW26 by Antonin Tron

Credits: Balmain FW26 008 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 8: a deep teal-colored, high-neck midi dress featuring long sleeves and an intricate knot and drape detailing at the waist.

Costelloe FW26 by William Costelloe

Credits: Costelloe FW26 030 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 30: a light brown lightweight silk turtleneck with exaggerated, structured shoulders and draped-front Irish wool tweed pants in windowpane checks, buttoned at the ankles.

Luisa Spagnoli FW26 by Nicoletta Spagnoli

Credits: Luisa Spagnoli FW26 034 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 34: a royal blue viscose-blend satin jumpsuit with prominent, sculpted shoulders and a deep V-neck wrap front, cinched with a black belt.

Mugler FW26 by Miguel Castro Freitas

Credits: Mugler FW26 016 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 16: a high-neck, long-sleeved satin blouse featuring a purple "V" shape on a magenta background with wide, architectural shoulders and high-waisted, pleated stirrup pants in taupe, cinched at the waist with a wide black leather belt.

Christian Siriano FW26

Credits: Christian Siriano FW26 006 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 6: a cream-colored, wool gabardine double-breasted blazer with satin lapels and structured shoulders, paired with voluminous, pleated wide-leg pants.

Stella McCartney FW26

Credits: Stella McCartney FW26 024 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 24: a silk magenta-colored mock-neck blouse with long sleeves ending in oversized, contrasting navy blue cuffs and high-waisted navy-blue stirrup pants.

Valentino FW26 by Alessandro Michele

Credits: Valentino FW26 002 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 2: a fuchsia pink jacket featuring padded shoulders, a deep, plunging V-neckline and a pleated fan style embellishment over a black lace top with a matching slim-fit, midi-length pencil skirt.

Dolce & Gabbana FW26

Credits: Dolce & Gabbana FW26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 40: a black pinstripe wool-blend one-button blazer with a heavily cinched waist over a shirt and tie and matching relaxed-fit pants.

Giada FW26 by Gabriele Colangelo

Credits: Giada PO F26 019 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 19: a grey sweater featuring bold, architectural shoulders with a cream-colored, asymmetric skirt with a distinct elongated train, sheer black hose and cream-colored pumps.

No. 21 by Alessandro Dell'Acqua

Credits: No. 21 F26 004 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 4: strapless knee-length black cocktail dress featuring an oversized bow that extends from the waist to the hip with black and silver spectator pumps.

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