G-Star RAW and SUPER73 team up for unforgettable city rides across the world

Introducing guides to unexpected city adventures

Amsterdam 9th of August 2022 – Conquering the streets of the world’s coolest cities - New York, Berlin, Rotterdam, Tokyo and Cape Town - the G-Star RAW x SUPER73 squads take you on the ride of a lifetime to discover hidden gems across the globe. Leading the way are a group of creatives, establishing unique guides from every one of their adventures.

Iconic City Rides

G-Star and SUPER73 have selected the coolest rider squads in some of the world’s most iconic cities. Each ride will feature a group of local creatives who will show their city’s best kept secrets. From scenic spots to under the radar places to party, they’ll be riding from one adventure to the next on their SUPER73 bikes. New York based singer, model and writer Marzy Lovejoy is just one of the talents G-Star will team up with. After beginning to organize rides to empower black women, Lovejoy’s cycling community grew, creating a rider presence in the city that wasn’t there before. G-Star will curate guides showcasing the hidden gems in every city in collaboration with each of the creative talents.

Custom-made rider bike and bag

For this collaboration G-Star and SUPER73 have produced a custom-made, limited edition bike featuring design elements from each of the brands. The bike features the statement SUPER73 design with a sleek brand logo embossed on the body. In true G-Star style, each of the parts were sanded down to create a more raw material. Varied metals and G-Star branding were also added to the bike, helping to shape the diverse custom piece. Alongside this, an oval rider bag was made. Uniquely, the bag can be attached to different areas of the bike, for example; the handlebars or on the back. G-Star created the versatile piece, made completely from raw denim to store all of your ride essentials.

G-Star RAW will also give customers the chance to win the limited-edition G-Star x SUPER73 bike or a raw denim rider bag via their social channels. Keep an eye on @gstarraw to make sure you don’t miss out. Hidden gems. Cool cities. Unforgettable rides. The first episode launches on August 10th 2022.

About G-Star RAW

Since 1989, G-Star RAW has pushed the boundaries of denim design, manifesting its own vision of the future by introducing “luxury denim” for the streets through pioneering styles. Hardcore Denim is the philosophy that expresses the brand’s obsession with denim; the cloth, the craft and the history. It pushes G-Star to invent, explore and take craftsmanship to another level - down to the smallest detail - and with a strong belief that there is no limit to what denim can do. With innovation, sustainability and creativity at its core, the brand pursues to define the next generation of denim with respect for people and planet.

About SUPER73

Born from the desire to inspire and create adventure and community, SUPER73 is an American lifestyle adventure brand fusing motorcycle heritage and youth culture. Founded in 2016 and based in California, SUPER73 has led the charge in pioneering a new approach to help redefine the electric motorbike industry. By emphasizing thoughtful design, responsible manufacturing techniques, and local community engagement, the brand continually strives to grow and expand into a true industry leader.