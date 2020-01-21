Gap and Telfar announce collab at Paris Fashion Week Men’s

American fashion and lifestyle brand Gap and unisex brand Telfar are launching a collaboration.

The announcement was made during a Paris Fashion Week Men’s party hosted by Telfar at its multi-level Tronchet store in the French capital - a party which also celebrated the Gen-Z centric brand's autumn-winter 2020 collection which debuted at Pitti Uomo in Florence earlier this month. The Gap storefront was skinned with intimate images from the runway show by artist Elliot Jerome Brown Jr.

“Working with Gap is a dream come true for me,” Telfar founder and designer Telfar Clemens said in a statement. “It shouldn’t be a surprise that I’m obsessed with Gap - what I do is about the idea of ‘normal’ - and changing that - because that is when you change real life. Gap created the blueprint for my brand because the Gap person is literally everybody: every possible race, gender, rich, poor. I want to take that idea to the year 2020 - and to take my clothes outside of just fashion capitals and boutiques and actually make them available for everybody. Gap makes that possible.”

The party also brought together a unique mix of faces spanning the industries of music, fashion and art, including Alice Pfeiffer, Ana Kras, Blake Abbie, Calum Knight, Camilla and Giulia Venturini, Dev Hynes, Honey Dijon, IAMDBB, Jacob Bixenman, Jordan Barrett, Kate Moss, Sophia Bush, Violet Chachki, and Stefano Pilati, the iconic Italian fashion designer who unveiled his first independent venture, called ‘Random Identities’ , at a runway show during Pitti.

“Gap is an iconic American brand with a rich history rooted in embracing diversity and promoting creativity and innovation, and the Telfar brand is built on these same principles,” Gap vice president of adult design, John Caruso, said in a statement. “From the moment we began talking with Telfar about the collaboration, we were captivated by his vision and the parallels between the brands, and we are excited to unveil a partnership built on these shared values. We’re also excited to have a presence at Paris Fashion Week Men’s for the first time in the brand’s history.”

Additional details on the collaboration will be announced in the coming months.