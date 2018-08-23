Gap launches second kidswear collection with Sarah Jessica Parker

After the success of their first collaboration , Gap and actress Sarah Jessica Parker have partenered up once more for a second childrenswear collection, to be launched on August 27 on Gap.com and selected GapKids stores in the United States, Canada, UK, France, Italy, China, Hong Kong and Japan.

“We were thrilled to collaborate with Sarah Jessica Parker for a second time and design a collection which captures childhood nostalgia with rich plaids and bold prints, combined with classic Gap silhouettes that are perfect for the Fall season”, said Wendi Goldman, Gap’s Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, in a statement.

Once again, the collection is inspired by Parker’s childhood memories and favorite hand-me-downs. Featuring plaids, polka dots, stripes and floral prints, the pieces are meant to be shared and passed down.

“Working with the Gap design team again was just amazing -- everyone was so enthusiastic about the idea of hand-me-downs, wearing and passing along to get as much use as possible”, declared the actress in the same statement.

Prices start from 14.95 US dollars (approximately 13 pounds) up to 78 US dollars (68 pounds).

Picture: courtesy of Gap