GAS presents the Spring/Summer 2026 Collection: Denim at the core, with a forward-moving spirit

The GAS Spring Summer 2026 collection is born from the brand’s most authentic essence: denim. A founding element of GAS’ identity, denim shapes the entire wardrobe, paired with updated essentials and seasonal capsules that interpret contemporary trends through the lens of the brand’s rich heritage.

The result is a versatile offering rooted in the denim core – iconic fits, authentic washes, and reimagined archive pieces – brought to life through three distinct yet complementary thematic worlds: Sport Heritage, Racing, and Workwear. These three universes define the visual and conceptual identity of the season.

Denim core: performance, authentics, specials

At the heart of the collection are three main denim categories:

Performance: high-stretch technical fabrics designed for comfort, recovery, and perfect fit in skinny and slim silhouettes.

Authentics: rigid or comfort-stretch denim, offered in vintage and stone-washed finishes, featuring slim, regular, and wide fits for a timeless yet updated appeal.

Specials: seasonal drops introducing new fits, fresh casts, and updated weights aligned with current trends.

Sports heritage: iconic, urban, functional

Among the most representative themes of the season, Sport Heritage reinterprets GAS’ historic collaborations with sports teams through a contemporary, urban lens. Flowy fits, lightweight fabrics, and functional details define sporty yet versatile looks. Heritage graphics and '90s logos return on zip-up sweatshirts, jackets, and tees, in a palette that balances neutrals and fluo tones to reflect the thrill of the track.

Racing: adrenaline that shifts gears

The Racing theme evolves throughout the season, turning racing into a metaphor for transformation. The first drop features a bold, urban aesthetic with bonded leather jackets, technical knitwear, nylon outerwear, and multi-tech graphics. As summer arrives, the narrative shifts: inspired by a desert race, the theme embraces softer tones and a more neutral palette, combined with natural, lightweight, and breathable materials. Distinctively summery details emerge, such as embroidery, crochet, fringes, and paisley motifs – especially prominent in the women’s collection, which explores a freer, sun-soaked and boho femininity, while staying true to the brand’s strong character.

Workwear: evolved utility

Workwear takes on a more refined functionality with rinse and striped denim sets, utility vests, structured chinos, and shirts in updated weights. Silhouettes are defined yet relaxed. Knitwear features waffle textures, contrast stripes, and relaxed fits designed for practical yet curated layering. A new leather patch labeling enhances the utility soul of this theme, underlining the brand’s focus on detail.

A balanced palette

The color palette spans iconic indigo tones, complemented by electric blue, poppy red, and yellow accents, along with warmer hues like hazelnut and brown, and sophisticated neutrals like melange greys, off-white, and black. The result is a perfect visual balance for bold or minimalist styling.

Materials. details, style

The entire collection is defined by an obsessive attention to detail: contrast chase stitching, selvedge tape trims, bound linings, and leather patches all contribute to a strong, consistent brand identity. From reworked best-sellers to new icons, each piece is designed to last, evolve, and stand out.

GAS SS26 is a collection that looks ahead while staying true to its roots. A clean, contemporary offering designed to meet daily needs with style, personality, and functionality.