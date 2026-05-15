GAS Strengthens Its Presence in Spain with “Amazing Solutions”

GAS announces a new and significant commercial partnership with Amazing Solutions, one of the leading players in Spain for brand development and management within the fashion and retail industry. This agreement marks a key step in the brand’s international expansion strategy, with a strong focus on the Spanish market—historically one of GAS’s core territories.

Once the brand’s second-largest market after Italy, Spain now represents a strategic area where GAS aims to invest with a clear and consistent direction. The partnership with Amazing Solutions is based on a distribution agreement designed to rebuild and strengthen the brand’s presence across the country, through an integrated approach combining distribution and digital development.

Credits: GAS

With deep expertise in the Iberian market and a 360° brand management model, Amazing Solutions will support GAS in reintroducing the brand locally, managing it in a fully integrated way across all key areas: from multi-brand distribution to digital business development through marketplaces, marketing, and social media.

At the core of this collaboration lies a common purpose and deep alignment in values. GAS sees Spain as an opportunity to reconnect with a new generation of consumers, speaking through an authentic, direct, and contemporary language. A tone of voice that has always been part of the brand’s identity—simple, real, and effortlessly relaxed.

Credits: GAS

The strategy will unfold through a series of concrete activations, with a clear focus on digital channels and community building. Events, collaborations, and targeted initiatives will play a key role in creating genuine connections and reinforcing the brand’s presence in the market.

Based in Barcelona, in the innovation hub of the 22@ district, Amazing Solutions specializes in retail services and integrated marketing for national and international brands. The company supports its partners throughout their journey in Iberia, combining expertise in distribution, retail consulting, and communication.

Credits: GAS

This partnership is built on a shared vision and strong confidence in the brand’s comeback in Spain, marking the beginning of a new chapter for GAS in the Iberian market.