GAS unveils the Spring/Summer 2027 collection: Made in Italy denim as a new expression of authenticity

The spring/summer 2027 collection by GAS is a journey through diverse summer destinations, each with its own identity, aesthetic and attitude. The season builds a coherent narrative that evolves with each delivery, from the essential, refined approach of Saint-Malo to the free-spirited, sunny energy of Ibiza. Denim remains the central, connecting element of the wardrobe.

The collection's key strength is its made in Italy denim. This selection reconnects GAS with its most authentic roots and highlights the value of the Italian supply chain, from design and fabric to production and finishing. The Made in Italy Heritage Edit is the purest expression of the brand's denim. It features garments crafted from Italian Candiani selvedge denim, woven on shuttle looms and developed with design intent, precision and discipline.

Credit: GAS

Rare by nature, authentic in character and superior in craftsmanship, the made in Italy project interprets denim as a living material destined to evolve over time. The compact structure of the selvedge ensures durability, allowing the garment to develop an authentic patina with wear. The self-finished edge becomes a visible sign of quality. The selvedge is visible on the turn-up and is echoed in the details of the belt loop and fifth pocket, transforming a technical element into a recognisable aesthetic code.

Credit: GAS

Every detail is designed to convey origin and construction. The removable fabric hangtag on the back pocket highlights the garment's Italian origin and premium quality. The GAS Heritage branding identifies styles inspired by and faithfully reinterpreted from the brand's archives. A suede Heritage patch characterises the menswear models, while for womenswear, a deconstructed patch effect simulates the imprint of a naturally worn and removed leather patch. Tricolour stitching on the buttonhole and belt loop completes the narrative with a discreet yet immediate reference to its made in Italy provenance.

Within the collection, denim continues to evolve across three distinct families: Heritage, dedicated to an authentic denim attitude; Performance, focused on contemporary and functional comfort; and Special, which is more expressive and fashion-led. The SS27 season is defined by lightness and versatility. Fabric weights are reduced and breathability is increased. Even raw denim is reimagined in ultra-light constructions, preserving depth and character while offering a cooler, more wearable experience.

Credit: GAS

Innovation is applied with intention. Alpha Stretch and Alpha Cool introduce advanced elasticity, shape recovery and cooling properties, incorporating sports-derived technologies into authentic denim. In parallel, organic linen, hemp and lyocell expand the possibilities for summer denim. These fabrics are naturally cool to the touch, more fluid, breathable and suitable for contemporary silhouettes. The result is a denim that complements real life, broadening its wearability without losing its identity.

The first delivery is built around the atmosphere of Saint-Malo, where summer takes on an essential, refined and measured character. Inspired by coastal landscapes and a clean aesthetic, this part of the collection combines marine, workwear and preppy influences to create a functional and versatile everyday wardrobe. The palette is dominated by blue and its various shades, complemented by military references and touches of red. The materials favour natural fibres like cotton and linen, with weights calibrated for the transitional season. Polo shirts, rugby shirts and fisherman knits reinforce the preppy-marine identity, while crochet, weaves and lightweight textures add depth without adding weight.

Credit: GAS

The second delivery changes pace, embracing the energy of Ibiza with a freer, sunnier and more expressive aesthetic. The wardrobe remains versatile but adopts a holiday mood, designed for weekends, travel and leisure. The palette warms up with white, yellow, beige, brown and rust tones. Cotton, poplin, hemp and blends with regenerated fibres introduce softer, more natural volumes. Coordinated sets, embroidered details, open-work effects, weaves and resort-style graphics define a more fluid, dynamic and spontaneous summer.

Consistent with the GAS 'Keep It Simple' approach, the SS27 collection creates a system of recognisable and versatile garments. Every detail has a function and nothing is purely decorative. It is a wardrobe designed to transition through the season with ease, combining authenticity, Italian quality, targeted innovation and a contemporary vision of denim.