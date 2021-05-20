Germany and Italy launch bilateral exchange programme

The German and Italian fashion industries are collaborating on a bilateral exchange project called the German Italian Fashion Experience 2021.

The endeavour will see fashion designers from Germany and Italy gain visibility in each other’s market, creating business opportunities in Germany for the participating brands from Italy, and vice versa.

For Italian brands, getting to know the German fashion industry and building a new network through individual, informal B2B meetings with retail experts and buyers are at the forefront.

For the fall 2021 season ten brands from each country will present their signature looks to international experts, in the course of the project. The looks from the current collections are staged in a virtual showroom and a contemporary fashion film.

The participating designers will also take part in digital workshops and webinars focusing on sourcing, distribution, brand building and media.

The alliance combines the support of sustainable and responsible fashion design from Germany and Italy with further coaching measures, and the development of a valuable network within each other’s market.