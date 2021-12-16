Gift a luxury watch this Christmas with eBay

From rare to collectable, to new and trendy, eBay has every luxury watch you can be looking for, and now it offers an ‘Authenticity Guarantee’ ensuring that all watches over 2,000 pounds are independently verified.

The ‘Authenticity Guarantee’ service is designed to help buyers shop with confidence, which is increasingly important during the festive season and will ensure that the designer watch you’ve bought for your loved one is genuine.

Just browse and shop eBay’s listings and look out for the ‘Authenticity Guarantee’ badge next to timepieces including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Omega, and Tudor. Choose the watch you want to gift this Christmas and it will be thoroughly inspected and verified for authenticity and accuracy against the item listing before it is posted to you.

Independent authentication

'Authenticity Guarantee' is independent from, and not associated with, any brands sold on eBay. All eligible timepieces will be inspected by a team of authenticators from watch-specialists Stoll & Co., who has a new, state-of-the-art facility in the UK.





Stoll & Co. is one of the global leading providers of watch repair services, and its dedicated watchmakers and technicians will carry out a multi-point physical authentication inspection of the watches including the crown, bezel, dial, case, clasp/buckle, hands, end links, and reference number.

Head watchmaker Graham Foster, from watch experts Stoll & Co., said: “Buying an expensive watch online can be a nerve-wracking experience, that’s why this process is of utmost importance to the second-hand luxury watch market, giving customers the security of knowing that their purchase is 100% authentic.

"It’s the details within high end watches that make us tick, so we’re excited to bring our skills and expertise to the UK to help power eBay’s new Authenticity Guarantee for watches.”

Will I receive my watch for Christmas?

Worried about how long the authentication process will take and when you will receive your watch? Well, don’t be, as after you purchase your eligible item, the seller sends the item to eBay’s authentication partner, who will process your item within two business days of receipt.

Once authenticity is verified, as well as listing description accuracy, the item will be posted to you as soon as possible via fast, two-day, tracked, signature-required delivery.

This is all done at no extra cost to you - eBay covers all costs of the authentication process - and you can track every step via your ‘My eBay’ purchase history.

Luxury watches to have around your wrist at the Christmas dinner table

For the woman that has everything - why not buy her a gorgeous Rolex Datejust 278274 with 31mm Steel and White Gold case and Green dial. The Datejust is one of Rolex’s most recognisable watches for its timeless and elegant profile and will make the perfect gift this Christmas.

Looking for a rare watch with a connection to motorsport? Well, this vintage 1973 Heuer French Incabloc CHAMPION Limited Edition Men's Watch will be right up your street. This sporty watch has a statement bright orange strap and dial hands and is co-branded with the Heuer and American company Champion, which produced spark plugs for racing cars back in the 70s.

For a watch with James Bond 007 style, there is only one option the Omega Seamaster 300m James Bond 007 'No Time To Die' Edition 2021 . The 007-edition Diver is not only stylish but makes a great investment as this was Daniel Craig's last Bond outing.