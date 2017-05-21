Giles Deacon designs Pippa Middleton's wedding gown

In the society wedding of the year, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton chose Giles Deacon to design her wedding gown.

The dress was a bespoke lace gown, featuring capped sleeves and high neck as well as a delicate open back. Middleton also wore a custom tulle veil designed by Stephen Jones, hand-embroidered with pearls. A Maidenhair Fern tiara and hairpiece finished the look, handmade by Robinson Pelham.

Giles Deacon stated: "The dress is constructed with a cap sleeve, high neckline and features a corseted bodice withdrawing to the front and a heart-shaped detail at the back. The bespoke silk cotton lace was hand-appliqued to create an illusion of the dress having no seams. The lace bodice is embroidered with pearl detailing over an organ and tulle underskirt, which has layer upon layer to enable a floor-sweeping movement. It's a privilege to show the craftsmanship that my team produces in London and a real testament to Pippa's support of British fashion."

Photo credit: Giles Deacon Instagram