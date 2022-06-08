Ginori 1735 unveils second collaboration with Off-White
The first Off-White c/o Ginori 1735 collaboration, which debuted last year, featured a tea set with Off-White graffiti, while the second drop has been designed to “entwine” both brand's signature forms by reinterpreting styles from the Ginori 1735 archives.
The collection “remixes and reinterprets, resizes and reshapes” a cylindrical vase, a cachepot vase, an ashtray, and a lidded box from the Ginori 1735 archives. Each pure white porcelain object features sculptural Off-White Ivy Arrow handles embellished with ivy leaves and botanical nuances that have been handcrafted and manually affixed by the Ginori 1735’s master artisans, rendering each piece unique.
Each object also features the Off-White logo and an irreverent sequence of new pictorial logos on the base, which have been hand-applied.
The 2022 Off-White c/o Ginori 1735 collection is available on both Off-White and Ginori 1735‘s websites, Off-White boutiques in Paris and Milan and the Ginori 1735 Milan flagship.