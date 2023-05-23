Giorgio Armani to host haute couture show during Venice Film Festival

Giorgio Armani is to host an haute couture event at the next Venice Film Festival. The show and party will be held on September 2nd, and reaffirms Mr Armani’s connection with the iconic festival, which began in 1990 with the world premiere of the documentary film about his life and career, Made in Milan, directed by Martin Scorsese.

Called One Night Only Venezia, Armani, like other luxury brands, has long held activations during film festivals, which are becoming increasingly important channels for launching products and gaining media exposure. Within the glamorous surroundings of cinema, fashion and celebrity, designers and fashion houses can take advantage of the festival's atmosphere and international visibility to showcase their latest collections.

The film Made in Milan gives an intimate look into the life and creative process of the 88 year-old designer. It showcases Armani's preparations for his Fall/Winter 1990 collection and offers insights into his inspirations, design philosophy, and the craftsmanship behind his collections.