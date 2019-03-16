Giorgio Armani to show cruise collection in Tokyo

Giorgio Armani will present his first cruise collection in Tokyo in May. The Italian fashion company, which is sole ownership of Mr. Armani, will unveil its latest cruise collection on May 24th, which coincides with the reopening of the brand's Japanese flagship store in the Armani/Ginza Tower.

This will be Armani's first cruise collection presentation in the Japanese capital, after an absence of 12 years.

Armani is co-founder and sole owner of Milan-based Giorgio Armani SpA, recording revenue of 2.3 billion euros in 2017. The company operates labels that include AJ Armani Jeans and Emporio Armani, as well as homeware, furniture and several licenses. According to Bloomberg Business, Armani is also a shareholder in EssilorLuxottica, a publicly traded maker of designer eyeglasses.

Photo credit: Giorgio Armani website