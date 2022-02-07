Going green with PLM: Certifying the supply chain

A key challenge facing fashion businesses in 2022 is complying and implementing ambitious sustainability and compliance goals, and utilising a Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform can ensure your business has a green and profitable future.

There’s no shortage of internal variables to manage throughout a fashion product’s lifecycle from innovation and design to development, marketing, and quality assurance, as well as ensuring transparency throughout your supply chain, especially as consumers get more passionate about buying sustainable fashion.

In the latest instalment of CentricSoftware’s five-piece e-series, ‘Going Green with PLM: the 5 CSR Pillars UK Fashion Businesses Need to Know,’ they are sharing how PLM technology can strengthen every link in the supply chain from materials to products to suppliers, as well as assist in real-time certification management.

Embracing transparency in your supply chain

In this new era of eco-responsibility, British fashion businesses have to embrace a new way of sourcing, manufacturing and selling goods if they wish to be more transparent across their supply chain to keep pace with the expectations of increasingly eco-conscious consumers.

Centric PLM can help you achieve strategic and operational sustainable goals by improving automation for existing processes involving traceability, such as verifying compliance of certification criteria from initiatives run by third parties, such as the Better Cotton Initiative, Blue Sign, Oeko Tex, and Recycled Ocean Polyester.

The visual, bite-sized reports have been designed exclusively for fashion professionals and covers how to calculate carbon footprint, certification in the supply chain, embracing a circular economy, embedding social responsibility into your business and monitoring and reducing package waste.