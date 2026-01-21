Goldbergh Fall/Winter 2026-2027 Performance Luxury, inspired by Japan

For Fall/Winter 2026-2027, Goldbergh presents a collection inspired by Japan - a destination where innovation, cultural heritage and precision coexist. From the dynamic cityscape of Tokyo to the powder-rich slopes of Niseko, the collection reflects a refined balance between performance, luxury and modern femininity.

Japan’s unique contrast between futuristic urban energy and timeless traditions forms the foundation of the season. Graphic influences, clean symbolism and a strong sense of craftsmanship are translated into contemporary silhouettes, elevated materials and expressive design details. The result is a collection that feels powerful, distinctive and globally relevant.

Nomikai – Fall Collection

Nomikai introduces the season with luxury fall, travel and early ski styles. Rich outerwear, statement knitwear and refined accessories are combined with embroidery details, leather accents and graphic elements. The collection includes Goldbergh’s first denim capsule, inspired by Japanese craftsmanship, alongside versatile city-to-mountain ski pieces.

Japow – Ski Theme I

Inspired by Niseko’s legendary powder snow, Japow combines technical performance with a sleek, sporty aesthetic. Clean silhouettes, laminated quilting and leather details define the look. The classic black and white palette is refreshed with bold red accents, while Japanese typography is incorporated into graphic ski styles.

Night Runner – Ski Theme II

Night Runner captures the dynamic atmosphere of Tokyo by night. High-shine materials, bold color contrasts and graphic prints create a modern and energetic ski collection. Goldbergh’s signature dot print returns in soft pastel tones, paired with plush fabrics such as faux fur and velvet.

Legacy Edit – 15 Years of Goldbergh

To celebrate Goldbergh’s 15th anniversary, the Legacy Edit highlights iconic styles that define the brand’s DNA. Signature silhouettes and statement pieces are reintroduced in a refined palette, including a special black and gold star print that marks this milestone season.

Snow Empress – GOLD Exclusive Capsule

The GOLD Snow Empress capsule represents the most elevated expression of the collec- tion. Couture-inspired silhouettes, luxurious jacquards and Swarovski crystal embellishments define this exclusive line, combining refined design with technical functionality.